Former West Ham and Tottenham midfielder Martin Peters, who scored England's second goal in the 1966 final against West Germany, has died aged 76 following a long battle against Alzheimer's disease.

Peters, whose death was announced by West Ham, was part of the Hammers trio of captain Bobby Moore and Geoff Hurst, who scored a hat-trick in the 4-2 victory at Wembley, in Sir Alf Ramsey's side.

Renowned as being the complete midfielder, Peters was good in the air, able to cross with either foot and possessed great movement, being able to drift into goal-scoring positions unnoticed by his markers which would later see him nicknamed 'The Ghost'.

Peters came through the West Ham academy, having signed as an apprentice in 1959 and went on to help the east London club win the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1965.

Hammers joint chairmen David Sullivan and David Gold hailed Peters primarily for the good example he set to young players starting their careers at the London club.

A statement read: "On behalf of everyone at West Ham United, we would like to express our deep sadness at the tragic loss of Martin Peters, one of the greatest figures in the 125-year history of our club.

"Martin represented everything that we hold dear to our heart at West Ham United - a local boy who progressed through the academy ranks, played football with class, skill and determination, and provided out supporters with a host of magical memories over the years.

"The fact that he went on to achieve the pinnacle of the beautiful game by winning the World Cup, along with his West Ham team-mates Bobby Moore and Geoff Hurst, is of course a constant source of pride for our football club and something that will never, ever be forgotten.

"In many ways, though, Martin's greatest legacy is not the World Cup medal itself, but the example that he provides to every young player who walks through the door of our academy.

"His image already stands proudly at Chadwell Heath, alongside Bobby and Geoff, in the players' corridor, a reminder every single day that, whatever your background and wherever you have come from, if you show dedication, commitment and a willingness to harness your talent in the right way, you can reach the very top.

"It has been tremendously sad to hear of the health battles Martin had faced in recent years. But he faced them with the same courage and dignity that he showed on the pitch throughout his long and illustrious career.

"The word 'legend' is used all too freely nowadays. But Martin Peters is a true legend. A legend of West Ham United. A legend of World football. And his contribution to our club and our game will never, ever be forgotten."