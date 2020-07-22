Match preview: Manchester United v West Ham United

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes warms up prior to the FA Cup Semi-Final match at Wembley Stadium, London. PA Wire/PA Images

West Ham United have nothing to lose as they sit six points above the drop zone heading into the final two fixtures.

First up is Manchester United who have very much been in-form since the Premier League restarted, although they did suffer a 3-1 defeat to Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final on Sunday.

Boss Ole-Gunnar Solskjaer also has limited options in defence with Eric Bailly, Luke Shaw, Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones all expected to this miss clash.

The Hammers have a reasonable record against the Red Devils in recent times, having won three of their last 10 fixtures and two of the others being draws.

But they will have to defend much better to keep United’s attack at bay with the likes of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood all impressing during the 2019-20 campaign.

The one to watch, though, is midfielder Bruno Fernandes who has scored seven goals and added a further seven assists in 12 appearances since joining the club.