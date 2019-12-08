WSL: Liverpool 1 West Ham 1

Adriana Leon netted West Ham's goal at Liverpool (pic Martin Rickett/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

Niamh Charles's goal gave Liverpool a valuable point after coming back from a goal down against West Ham United.

Adriana Leon struck after just five minutes for the Hammers but Liverpool played impressively in search of an equaliser and got it 12 minutes from time, just their second of the FA Women's Super League season.

The Hammers hit first after five minutes. Cecilie Kvamme burst down the right and crossed for Leon and she took the ball on her chest and fired towards goal with the ball ending up in the back of the net via a cruel deflection.

Later in the half Kenza Dali's cross was headed by Martha Thomas under pressure from Liverpool's Frances Kitching, the ball looked to be looping into the unguarded net but bounced just wide.

The Reds struggled through the first half but before half-time Mel Lawley crossed for Ashley Hodson who headed wide, their best chance of the first half.

The second half was a different matter as the Reds dominated. Firstly Charles fashioned a chance for herself but fired straight at Courtney Brosnan.

Rhiannon Roberts then tested Brosnan from range but the West Ham stopper was up to the task.

Roberts was in the action moments later, the ball broke to her in the penalty area and as she went to strike a volley Laura Vetterlein impeded her - penalty awarded.

Mel Lawley stepped up to take the penalty but dragged it and missed the target altogether.

But Lawley made amends 10 minutes later as her cross deflected off Kate Longhurst into the path of Charles, who got the final touch at the far post.

West Ham keeper Courtney Brosnan said: "We're disappointed not to come away with three points but we definitely showed a bit of character to stick it out. We maybe lost a bit of momentum at the end so we had to hold strong to walk away with the point. That's good but we're all frustrated and pretty disappointed not to come away with all three.

"I think they had a couple of more attacking opportunities in the second half so I had to make a few more saves, but I did my part for the team and showed up when I was called upon.

"I think we're progressing, we're showing good spells and good moments. It might not be for a full 90 minutes at this point but the pieces are there and that is good to see. It's just putting that final piece together so that we can come away with the win last week (against Manchester United) and this week as opposed to a win and a draw. But making progress is good."

West Ham: Brosnan, Kvamme, Hendrix (De Graaf 86), Flaherty, Vetterlein, Baunach, Longhurst, Leon (Galabadaarachchi 76), Dali, Cho (Middag 64), Thomas.

Unused subs: Moorhouse, Kiszkis.

Attendance: 565.

