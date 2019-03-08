East London Football Podcast: Hammers bad form, O's new style, and Daggers rocky week
PUBLISHED: 13:00 01 November 2019

Matt Withers is joined by Jacob Ranson and on the phone by Dave Evans for another East London Football Podcast.
Our West Ham United correspondent Dave Evans spoke about their recent dip in form and the fact that too many squad changes could be one of the problems for Manuel Pellegrini's men.
He also spoke about former Hammers striker Andy Carroll and the fact he may miss out on a return to the London Stadium this weekend with his new club Newcastle United.
Leyton Orient wise we spoke about the style being implemented by head coach Carl Fletcher in their 1-1 draw with Carlisle United.
Goalkeeper Dean Brill's remarkable return to playing after he reached a milestone of making 100 appearances for the O's and their trip away to managerless Morecambe on Saturday.
Dagenham & Redbridge endured a rocky week as they bounced back to winning ways with a 2-1 win over Wrexham but then lost 2-0 to high-flying Barrow.
They will now face a tricky trip away to Solihull Moors this weekend.
When it came to non league Matt and Jacob spoke about the fine delights of a trip to Margate for Barking along with all of this weekend's fixtures.