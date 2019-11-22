East London Football Podcast: West Ham face Mourinho's Spurs, O's seek a new boss, and Daggers find form

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho as West Ham United celebrate their third goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium. PA Archive/PA Images

Matt Withers is joined by Jacob Ranson, Dan Bennett and on the phone by Dave Evans for another East London Football Podcast.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Manchester City's Lauren Hemp battles for the ball with West Ham's Adriana Leon (right) during the FA Women's Super League match at Academy Stadium, Manchester. Manchester City's Lauren Hemp battles for the ball with West Ham's Adriana Leon (right) during the FA Women's Super League match at Academy Stadium, Manchester.

Our West Ham United correspondent Dave Evans spoke about West Ham's deby match with Tottenham Hotspur and their new manager Jose Mourinho.

He and Jacob Ranson also spoke about Hammers goalkeeper Roberto Jimenez and if the pressure is building on boss Manuel Pellegrini.

Not forgetting the international break being rounded up and the West Ham Women's poor performance away to Manchester City.

You may also want to watch:

Leyton Orient wise we spoked about who could possibly fill the managerial void in such a tight nit family club who dismissed Carl Fletcher after just 29 days.

Their 2-0 defeat to Scunthorpe United and their upcoming home match against high-flying Forest Green Rovers.

Dagenham & Redbridge demolished Aldershot Town 6-1 in the National League, but have they now wasted their goals up ahead of clashes with AFC Fylde and Sutton United this week.

Also, we had to speak about Will Wright's stunning finish from a free-kick.

When it came to non league football, Glenn Tamplin was still dominating the headlines with Romford, while we also touched on Hornchurch's trip to Oxford City in the FA Trophy and all the other local fixtures.