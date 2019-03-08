East London Football Podcast

West Ham United's Declan Rice (right) and Crystal Palace's Cheikhou Kouyate. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

Matt Withers is joined by Jacob Ranson, Dan Bennett and on the phone by Dave Evans for another East London Football Podcast.

Leyton Orient coach Ross Embleton hugs attacker James Brophy (Pic: Simon O'Connor) Leyton Orient coach Ross Embleton hugs attacker James Brophy (Pic: Simon O'Connor)

Our West Ham United correspondent Dave Evans shared his thoughts on the Hammers 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

As a group we spoke about the impact of VAR so far this season and what we feel is wrong about it as well as what the West Ham players could potentially be up on the International break.

Leyton Orient wise we spoke about their 1-0 victory over Northampton Town to end the seven game winless run and the impact of striker Matt Harrold as well the magnificent reception during the Justin Edinburgh tribute.

Not forgetting the 3-0 defeat to AFC Wimbledon in mid-week in the EFL Trophy and the return of winger James Dayton.

Jacob Ranson shared his thoughts on all of that and the latest managerial speculation.

Dagenham & Redbridge made it 11 games unbeaten with a 1-1 draw with Barnet before having that impressive run brought to an end by a 2-0 defeat to Notts County on Tuesday evening.

Dan Bennett shared his thoughts on who they may need to bring in up front to stop the goals drying up for the Daggers and the away trip to Stockport County this weekend.

Jacob Ranson also rounded up the latest in non-league along with all this weekend's local fixtures ahead of Non League Day where you should expect to watch some cut-price matches.