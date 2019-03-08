East London Football Podcast

West Ham United's Aaron Cresswell (left) and Pablo Zabaleta (right) celebrate after the final whistle in the Premier League match at London Stadium. PA Wire/PA Images

Matt Withers is joined by Jacob Ranson, West Ham United fan Matt Clemmenson and on the phone by Dave Evans for another East London Football Podcast.

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (right) alongside Danny Webb (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo). Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (right) alongside Danny Webb (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Our West Ham United correspondent Dave Evans and fan Matt Clemmenson shared their views on a fantastic 2-0 win over Manchester United but were soon brought back down to earth when talking about crashing out of the Carabao Cup to League One outfit Oxford United.

Matt also revealed the Hammers terrible fortunes after appearing on the Podcast, so sorry to West Ham fans, if they lose this weekend at Bournemouth.

We also spoke about the women's match against rivals Tottenham Hotspur at the London Stadium on Sunday where they're hoping for a bumper crowd.

Leyton Orient wise we spoke about who could be appointed the new head coach after Ross Embleton's decision to revert back to assistant coach as well as the defeat to Colchester United and their upcoming clash with Port Vale.

Dagenham & Redbridge made it nine games unbeaten after a 0-0 draw away to Torquay United and a 2-0 win away to Sutton United on Tuesday evening.

Can they make it 10 at home to basement club Chorley is the question.

In terms of non-league with spoke about Matt Withers trip to watch Clapton CFC women and the heartbreaking FA Cup defeat for Hornchurch as well as all the weekend's fixtures.