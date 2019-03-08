East London Football Podcast.

West Ham United's Sebastien Haller (centre) scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. PA Wire/PA Images

Matt Withers is joined by Jacob Ranson and Dan Bennett for another East London Football Podcast.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

West Ham United's Andriy Yarmolenko celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. West Ham United's Andriy Yarmolenko celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London.

The trio discussed West Ham United's 2-0 victory over Norwich City and how the Hammers have done so far heading into the first Inrernational break.

The departure of striker Javier Hernandez, the injury to Michail Antonion, and what that means for Manuel Pellegrini's men.

We also spoke about how much of an impact Sebastian Haller has had since joining the club this summer and how much he may he relied upon.

You may also want to watch:

West Ham United Women kick-off their season this weekend with a tricky away match against the reigning Women's Super League champions Arsenal.

Leyton Orient we talked about their defensive issues, their 1-1 draw with Salford City, the 2-0 victory over League One outfit Southend United in the EFL Trophy and the upcoming clash with Swindon Town.

The three of us then discussed Dagenham & Redbridge's improving form due to their five game unbeaten run.

They drew 1-1 away to Chesterfield then 1-1 with Bromley on Wednesday evening in front of the BT Sport cameras.

Peter Taylor's men will be hoping for a win in the tough test they face at Maidenhead United on Saturday.

Non-league wise we spoke about the situation at The Old Spotted Dog, about the FA Cup, and the weekend's upcoming fixtures.