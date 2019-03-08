The East London Football Podcast

West Ham United's Sebastien Haller celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford. PA Wire/PA Images

Matt Withers is joined by Jacob Ranson, Dave Evans and a special guest in David Freezer from the Pinkun Podcast for another East London Football Podcast.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sam Ling of Leyton Orient on the ball at The Breyer Group Stadium (Pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo) Sam Ling of Leyton Orient on the ball at The Breyer Group Stadium (Pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Our West Ham United correspondent share his views on a good week for the Hammers as they beat Watford 3-1 and progressed in the Carabao Cup with victory at League Two side Newport County.

The clash with Norwich City this weekend was also discussed while our special guest who covers the Canaries shared his insight on the match.

You may also want to watch:

He also gave us an insight to Norwich's start to life back in the Premier League and the background behind a few of their stars including Teemu Pukki and Todd Cantwell.

Joe Quigley of Dagenham and Redbridge (R) scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Yeovil Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th August 2019 Joe Quigley of Dagenham and Redbridge (R) scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Yeovil Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th August 2019

Jacob Ranson discussed Leyton Orient's bad defensive display against Crawley Town where they lost 3-2 at Brisbane Road despite being 2-1 up.

Withers and Ranson then discussed the upcoming clash against Salford City this weekend.

When it came to Dagenham & Redbridge we spoke about how things could be turning around for Peter Taylor's men after picking up four points over the Bank Holiday weekend with a 1-1 draw at Eastleigh and a 3-2 win over Yeovil Town at Victoria Road.

Further down the non league pyramid we spoke about the early rounds of the FA Cup and FA Vase.