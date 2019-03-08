Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

The East London Football Podcast

PUBLISHED: 13:00 23 August 2019

West Ham United's Pablo Fornals (left) and Brighton & Hove Albion's Pascal Gross (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at The AMEX Stadium, Brighton.

West Ham United's Pablo Fornals (left) and Brighton & Hove Albion's Pascal Gross (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at The AMEX Stadium, Brighton.

PA Wire/PA Images

Matt Withers is joined by Dave Evans, George Sessions and Jacob Ranson for another East London Football Podcast.

Lee Angol of Leyton Orient and Stevenage defender Kelland Watts (pic: Simon O'Connor).Lee Angol of Leyton Orient and Stevenage defender Kelland Watts (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham United are still searching for their first win of the new season and will be hoping to do against Watford this weekend.

Hammers correspondent Dave Evans spoke about what he expects from that clash and what he made of their 1-1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex last weekend.

You may also want to watch:

Leyton Orient reporter George Sessions bid his farewell to the podcast following his final week of covering the Brisbane Road outfit.

He discussed their 0-0 draw with Stevenage on Saturday as well as the heroic 3-2 comeback away to Mansfield Town on Tuesday evening.

Sessions also gave his thoughts on the upcoming clash with Crawley Town in League Two.

Dagenham & Redbridge wise, Jacob Ranson took us over an improve performance from Peter Taylor's men as they sealed a 4-2 victory over Harrogate Town and how they can use that to build momentum heading into the Bank Holiday weekend, where they face a trip to Eastleigh and host Yeovil Town.

We also chatted about what is going on further down in the non league football circuit including a number of FA Cup Preliminary Round matches.

Most Read

GCSE results: Nine 9s for ‘really happy’ Brampton Manor pupil

Brampton Manor Academy pupil Kuljeet Singh, who achieved nine 9s in his GCSEs. Picture: Andrew Brookes

GCSE results: Forest Gate pupil on cloud nine after earning top grade in 11 subjects

Forest Gate pupil Yusuf Salad got 11 9s in his GCSEs. Picture: Arthur Comms

Feeling hungry? Europe’s biggest chicken wing festival coming to Stratford

Sink your teeth into the tastiest chicken wings the UK has to offer at Wing Fest. Picture: Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

One person in hospital after Plaistow crash

Two cars collided in Barking Road, near Greengate Street, Plaistow. Picture: Google

Plaistow shop’s alcohol licence suspended after teen stabbed over price of a drink

The International Food Store has been given five weeks to put its house in order after a teenager was stabbed following a row over the price of a drink. Picture: Google

Most Read

GCSE results: Nine 9s for ‘really happy’ Brampton Manor pupil

Brampton Manor Academy pupil Kuljeet Singh, who achieved nine 9s in his GCSEs. Picture: Andrew Brookes

GCSE results: Forest Gate pupil on cloud nine after earning top grade in 11 subjects

Forest Gate pupil Yusuf Salad got 11 9s in his GCSEs. Picture: Arthur Comms

Feeling hungry? Europe’s biggest chicken wing festival coming to Stratford

Sink your teeth into the tastiest chicken wings the UK has to offer at Wing Fest. Picture: Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

One person in hospital after Plaistow crash

Two cars collided in Barking Road, near Greengate Street, Plaistow. Picture: Google

Plaistow shop’s alcohol licence suspended after teen stabbed over price of a drink

The International Food Store has been given five weeks to put its house in order after a teenager was stabbed following a row over the price of a drink. Picture: Google

Latest from the Newham Recorder

The East London Football Podcast

West Ham United's Pablo Fornals (left) and Brighton & Hove Albion's Pascal Gross (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at The AMEX Stadium, Brighton.

T20: Essex Eagles tame Sussex Sharks

Daniel Lawrence of Essex gives a 'thumbs-up' to acknowledge scoring fifty runs during Sussex Sharks vs Essex Eagles, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at The 1st Central County Ground on 22nd August 2019

Plaistow dancer taking to stage in Magic Mike Live

Kiel Ewen has joined the cast of Magic Mike Live. Picture: Magic Mike Live

Plaistow shop’s alcohol licence suspended after teen stabbed over price of a drink

The International Food Store has been given five weeks to put its house in order after a teenager was stabbed following a row over the price of a drink. Picture: Google

Project looking at Newham’s anti-racist organisations launching for young people

A workshop at Rabbits Road Press, one of the organisations helping to run Activating Newham. The project will look at anti-racism groups working in Newham in the 1980s to explore how people in the borough experience racism now. Picture: Leyla Reynolds.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists