The East London Football Podcast

West Ham United's Pablo Fornals (left) and Brighton & Hove Albion's Pascal Gross (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at The AMEX Stadium, Brighton. PA Wire/PA Images

Matt Withers is joined by Dave Evans, George Sessions and Jacob Ranson for another East London Football Podcast.

Lee Angol of Leyton Orient and Stevenage defender Kelland Watts (pic: Simon O'Connor). Lee Angol of Leyton Orient and Stevenage defender Kelland Watts (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham United are still searching for their first win of the new season and will be hoping to do against Watford this weekend.

Hammers correspondent Dave Evans spoke about what he expects from that clash and what he made of their 1-1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex last weekend.

You may also want to watch:

Leyton Orient reporter George Sessions bid his farewell to the podcast following his final week of covering the Brisbane Road outfit.

He discussed their 0-0 draw with Stevenage on Saturday as well as the heroic 3-2 comeback away to Mansfield Town on Tuesday evening.

Sessions also gave his thoughts on the upcoming clash with Crawley Town in League Two.

Dagenham & Redbridge wise, Jacob Ranson took us over an improve performance from Peter Taylor's men as they sealed a 4-2 victory over Harrogate Town and how they can use that to build momentum heading into the Bank Holiday weekend, where they face a trip to Eastleigh and host Yeovil Town.

We also chatted about what is going on further down in the non league football circuit including a number of FA Cup Preliminary Round matches.