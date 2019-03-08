Search

ELF Podcast: Misery across east London for Hammers, O's and Daggers

PUBLISHED: 13:00 16 August 2019

West Ham United's Sebastien Haller (left) and Manchester City's Rodrigo Hernandez Rodri battle for the ball during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

PA Wire/PA Images

Matt Withers is joined by Dave Evans, George Sessions and Jacob Ranson for another East London Football Podcast.

It was a week of misery for our east London clubs with West Ham United being thrashed 5-0 by champions Manchester City while Leyton Orient and Dagenham & Redbridge both suffered back-to-back defeats.

Hammers reporter Dave Evans remains confident they can have a top six finish in the Premier League despite their thrashing on the opening day.

He joined Matt Withers, Leyton Orient correspondent George Sessions and Jacob Ranson, who talked Dagenham & Redbridge, on this week's East London Football Podcast.

We talked West Ham's trip to 'boogey team' Brighton & Hove Albion and how the season actually starts now for Manuel Pellegrini's men.

It was a bad week for Ross Embleton's O's as they lost 3-0 to Macclesfield Town before crashing out of the Carabao Cup with a 2-0 loss to Plymouth Argyle.

Orient man Sessions spoke about how it could be time for a formation change ahead of the clash with Stevenage at Brisbane Road on Saturday.

Daggers wise, Ranson was posed with the question of how long manager Peter Taylor has left in the job if things don't improve after supporters chanted 'Taylor out' throughout their 3-0 defeat to Boreham Wood at Victoria Road on Tuesday evening following a narrow 1-0 defeat to Halifax Town on the weekend.

They are back at home to face another tough test against Harrogate Town on Saturday.

