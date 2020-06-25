West Ham’s Ngakia, Zabaleta, Sanchez set for June 30 exits

West Ham United's Jeremy Ngakia during the Premier League match at the London Stadium. PA Wire/PA Images

Jeremy Ngakia, Pablo Zabaleta and Carlos Sanchez will all leave West Ham United when their contracts expire on June 30.

West Ham United's Pablo Zabaleta appears dejected after Bournemouth's Callum Wilson scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at The Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth. West Ham United's Pablo Zabaleta appears dejected after Bournemouth's Callum Wilson scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at The Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth.

The Premier League club has issued its retained list and see World Cup finalist Zabaleta depart after three seasons in which he made a total of 80 appearances.

Argentine Zabaleta scored one goal, in an FA Cup win at Gillingham in January 2020, after arriving on a free transfer from Manchester City in the summer of 2017 and became a firm favourite for his commitment, professionalism and leadership.

Injury has prevented him from accepting the club’s offer of a short-term extension until the end of the delayed 2019-20 season.

Colombian international Sanchez departs after playing 18 times over two seasons.

Sanchez suffered a serious knee injury in his debut season, which prevented him from making a bigger impact in claret and blue.

Academy graduate Ngakia, meanwhile, leaves after making five first-team starts this year.

A club statement said: “In line with our structure and policy, Ngakia was offered significantly improved terms to reward his breakthrough into the first-team squad this year, along with further contractual enhancements linked to his future progress and success.

“However, the player and his representatives declined to accept any of the offers and also turned down a short-term extension until the end of the current season.

“The club would like to thank Pablo, Carlos and Jeremy for their service and wish them well in their future careers.”