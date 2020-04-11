Coronavirus: West Ham United to support staff, fans and community

A general view of the London Stadium, home of West Ham United PA Wire/PA Images

West Ham United have confirmed a series of measures, led by the Board, first-team players and manager David Moyes, have been agreed to ensure the club can continue to support staff, fans and local community.

The coronavirus pandemic has presented the entire nation with a challenge the vast majority have never experienced and it continues to impact daily life, both personally and professionally.

Like many organisations across the globe, West Ham has been looking at every option possible to achieve continuity and to ensure they can protect and safeguard all staff and the future viability of the club.

A statement said: “The Board of Directors have been working tirelessly behind the scenes exploring every possible avenue, with our main priority in these unchartered times being to keep those around us and their families safe. We can confirm that a number of measures, including the following, are now in place:

• The first-team playing squad, led by captain Mark Noble, are supporting the effort by deferring a percentage of their salaries during this period of postponement

• Joint-Chairmen David Sullivan and David Gold and fellow shareholders have agreed to inject £30million cash to help ensure stability

• The Joint-Chairmen, who have not taken a salary or dividend throughout their 10 years at the Club, are deferring interest payments on shareholder loans

• Manager David Moyes, Vice-Chairman Karren Brady and Finance Director Andy Mollett taking a 30% reduction

“The savings created by the measures above will support the entire infrastructure of the Club and enable us to retain jobs and continue to pay 100% of staff salaries. It will also help us to continue to support the most vulnerable in our community.

“Through our award-winning Foundation, and the Players’ Project we have delivered, West Ham United has pledged £28m and saved the NHS £1.4m in the 150-Club diabetes programme alone – and these vital life-saving programmes need to continue.”

Vice-Chairman Karren Brady said: “I would like to say a big thank you to David Moyes and his backroom team, our captain Mark Noble and our fantastic squad of players for the commitment and determination they have shown to offer their help and support.

“I would also like to thank the shareholders whose support through this injection of equity once again demonstrates their commitment to the future of the club.

“The Joint-Chairmen and I are truly proud of how they and everyone at the club has stepped up to play their part in this situation – we are in it together to support one another, our community and our club. That is the spirit of the West Ham United family.

“There is still a long and difficult road ahead but we remain committed to doing everything we can to support those most in need, and together we will come through it stronger.”

Skipper Noble added: “As players we have been in constant dialogue with the club since the situation around Covid-19 emerged and I am proud that our entire squad have made clear their strong desire to play our part in helping to support others through this situation.

“At West Ham United, we are one team and our priority reflects the club’s aim to help ensure the staff get 100% of their salaries while we are unable to play our matches. We continue to do all we can, collectively and individually, throughout this period for the benefit of those around us, our colleagues, our supporters and our community.

“On behalf of the players I send our best wishes to all of our supporters and their families, especially those who have been directly affected by the virus, and I look forward to the day that we can all be back together again.”