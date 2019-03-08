Hammers midfielder Snodgrass pens contract extension

West Ham United's Robert Snodgrass celebrates scoring his side's sixth goal of the game during the Carabao Cup, Third Round match at London Stadium. PA Wire/PA Images

West Ham United have announced that Robert Snodgrass has penned a one-year contract extension with the club until the summer of 2021.

The deal also contains an option for the 31-year-old's stay at London Stadium to be extended by a further 12 months.

The Scotland international was in outstanding form throughout the 2018/19 campaign for West Ham, passing 50 appearances for the club while scoring four goals and registering nine assists in all competitions.

The midfielder's efforts on the pitch were shown with Snodgrass covering 307km across the 2018/19 season, averaging a distance coverage of 11.7km per match.

Snodgrass told whufc.com: "I'm delighted to commit my future to this great club.

"Sometimes you get a chance to play for that one club that's special, going through that special time, and I believe at this moment that's West Ham. We're trying our best to keep progressing and moving forward."

Having joined West Ham from Hull City in January 2017, Snodgrass spent the 2017/18 season on loan with Championship side Aston Villa, helping the Birmingham-based side reach the play-off final.

Returning to the Hammers under manager Manuel Pellegrini, he impressed the Chilean with his quality, commitment and work ethic, establishing himself firmly in his first-team plans.

Snodgrass played in 38 matches in all competitions in the 2018/19 campaign and was included in every matchday squad apart from two, which he missed due to suspension.

Manager Pellegrini is happy to see Snodgrass commit his future to the Hammers.

Pellegrini said: "I am very happy that Robert has signed an extension to his contract, which is thoroughly deserved after a very impressive and consistent season.

"Robert brings many qualities to the team - great ability on the ball and at set-pieces, a fantastic energy and work-rate, and excellent character and mentality in the dressing-room.

"He has proved himself to be a very important player for us, a good influence on those around him, and I look forward to seeing him make a big contribution again this coming season."

With a new campaign just around the corner, and pre-season underway, Snodgrass is looking forward to continuing his fine form in Claret and Blue and playing for the fantastic West Ham supporters, with whom he has a strong rapport.

"They're building something special here. For me, it's about trying to build on last season," Snodgrass said. "Trying to get more goals and more assists and trying to be the best team-mate I can.

"I will just take it one per cent at a time and do the best I possibly can. The drive for me is to be a better player; to listen and learn.

"We're constantly learning, and the manager and his staff will want to implement more ideas, new ideas.

"To be part of that going forward, I'm delighted."