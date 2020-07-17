West Ham United reveal 125th anniversary away kit

Mark Noble models the new away kit

West Ham United have revealed the club’s commemorative 125th Anniversary Umbro away kit, which the Hammers will wear in the 2020/21 season.

Lukasz Fabianski models the new away kit

As with the home kit, the away kit is inspired by the club’s golden period of the 1960s, during which the east Londoners won the FA Cup and European Cup Winners’ Cup and provided three members of England’s 1966 FIFA World Cup-winning team.

The 125th Anniversary away kit is a modern twist on the strip worn by all-time greats Bobby Moore, Geoff Hurst and Martin Peters.

The iconic vista blue shirt with two claret bands became a timeless classic, and its popularity has seen it recreated on a number of occasions since, most notably during the club’s inaugural Premier League season in 1993/94, and the 2011/12 campaign, which climaxed in play-off final glory at Wembley.

With those successes in mind, and following consultation with supporters, the result is a 2020/21 away kit that looks and feels authentic in any era.

Michail Antonio models the new away kit

The new kit is available to pre-order from the official online store today, with free UK delivery, and will also be available to buy in person from the four official club stores at London Stadium, Lakeside Thurrock, Liberty Romford and Eastgate Basildon from Friday, July 31.

Club captain and lifelong Hammer Mark Noble said: “I loved the new home kit and I love the new away kit as well!

!As a fan, there is a lot of nostalgia with this kit, making me think of those old photos I saw from the sixties, when some of the club’s greatest players wore a kit that looked just like this.

“I can also remember wearing a similar shirt during our promotion-winning season, when we won a record 14 away games, so hopefully this new shirt will inspire us to do well on the road next season!

Aaron Cresswell models the new away kit

“West Ham is a club that has a proud history and, as we celebrate our 125th birthday, this away shirt definitely marks that history is a nice way.”

The 2020/21 away shirt features a traditional vista blue body and two wide claret bands, complete with claret collar and cuffs, a stylized rib neckline and the 125th anniversary two-colour crest.

The away shorts are claret with vista blue contrast tipping on the side panels, and the two-colour crest, while the away socks are vista blue, with a claret cuff fold over and ‘WHU’ embroidered on the back.

Season ticket holders can also enjoy a 10 per cent discount off the new kit, by logging in to the online store using their West Ham account.

Kate Longhurst models the new away kit

Robert Snodgrass models the new away kit

