West Ham, QPR take positives from training match

West Ham United and Queens Park Rangers both took positives from their training match at London Stadium on Wednesday.

Played in controlled conditions, as part of the Premier League’s Return to Training protocol, with just players, backroom staff and essential workers at the ground, it gave both clubs opportunity to further preparations ahead of restarting the 2019-20 season.

Hammers ran out 4-1 winners and return to their relegation battle against Wolves on June 20 and midfielder Declan Rice told the club website: “It was really good to get our first game against proper opposition, as wed’ played against ourselves twice. To play against QPR was a really good test and really good for the team.

“It was definitely good preparation. If you look at the stadium we’ve got, it’s unbelievable when we fill it, but now we’re going to be playing with no fans because of the circumstances and it’s going to be odd.”

QPR are set to resume their Championship campaign against Barnsley and boss Mark Warburton gave minutes to all 23 of his players.

He told qpr.co.uk: “Everything is geared towards the 20th. This was the first proper game for us and I was really pleased with the fitness levels, the application and the quality we showed at times.

“It was a really food workout, the boys showed a real desire and moved the ball well against a very good opposition.”