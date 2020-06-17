Search

Cresswell: Hammers prepared and ready for Premier League restart

PUBLISHED: 09:51 17 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:51 17 June 2020

Aaron Cresswell says West Ham United’s players are fully prepared to battle against relegation in the last nine matches of the delayed 2019-20 Premier League season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers's Raul Jimenez (centre) and West Ham United's Declan Rice (right) and Aaron Cresswell battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Molineux, Wolverhampton.Wolverhampton Wanderers's Raul Jimenez (centre) and West Ham United's Declan Rice (right) and Aaron Cresswell battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Molineux, Wolverhampton.

The Hammers restart their campaign after a three-month break due to the coronavirus pandemic with a home fixture against Wolves on Saturday (5.30pm).

And only goal difference is currently keeping them out of the drop zone as they enter the last six weeks of an unprecedented season.

But Cresswell told whufc.com: “The gaffer and fitness coaches have really made sure they haven’t left anything behind and they’re making sure we’re ready to go come the first game.

“From that point of view we’re fully prepared and ready to go. It’s going to be tough with nine games in six weeks, but everyone is in that boat and we’ve got to be looking to make sure we’re ready for Wolves.”

Left-back Cresswell got more minutes under his belt in a practice match against Crystal Palace at London Stadium on Saturday, having also faced QPR last week.

And he admitted it felt good to be in that situation once more after the difficult time spent in lockdown.

“It’s been a tough, tough few months, not knowing when we would be starting back up, whether we’d be playing or not playing, the venues, everything,” he added.

“When the lockdown was on we only had one hour a day to exercise outside and we weren’t allowed to the training ground at that point, but now we’re raring to go and we’re ready.

“To be fair to the lads and the coaching staff and fitness lads, they’ve been really on it.”

There were some positives to life in lockdown, though, as Cresswell and wife Jess celebrated the birth of their second child.

He said: “It was kind of a crazy time because my little girl Sadie was born at the end of February. Everything just unfolded and the way it all happened was crazy but thankfully we’re all fit and healthy.

“Keeping her and our son Sonny entertained over the last three months has been tough and challenging but it’s been good to have time at home to be around them.

“Usually where we’re playing I’m away Friday and Saturday and I won’t see them until Sunday, so it’s been nice to spend time with them.”

After Saturday’s clash with Wolves, West Ham head to Tottenham on Tuesday (8.15pm), with both matches being shown live on Sky Sports.

