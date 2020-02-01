Search

Hammers hope Bowen can help

PUBLISHED: 15:13 01 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:13 01 February 2020

New West Ham signing Jarrod Bowen in action for Hull City

New West Ham signing Jarrod Bowen in action for Hull City

PA Wire/PA Images

West Ham beat the deadline to secure the signing of free-scoring forward Jarrod Bowen from Championship side Hull for a fee understood to be around £20million.

The 23-year-old, who has hit an impressive 17 goals in 32 appearances in all competitions this season, has agreed a five-and-a-half year contract at the London Stadium.

Hammers boss David Moyes was desperate to add some firepower to his relegation-threatened side, and is reported to have beaten Crystal Palace to Bowen's signature.

Moyes told the club website: "We are delighted to welcome Jarrod to West Ham United. I think he could be a big success.

"He's probably what you'd call a wide forward these days, or perhaps an old-fashioned inside-right. He has played a couple of games as a second centre forward or as a number 10."

Bowen joined Hull from Hereford in 2014 at the age of 17 and during his time with the Tigers he scored 54 goals and handed out 14 assists in 131 appearances.

"When you score goals like he does, and in the numbers he does, in the Championship, it will give you a great chance of scoring goals in the Premier League," Moyes added.

"We were attracted to the goals he has scored over the years - not just in one year, but over the last three years."

Most Read

Man slashed in face in Stratford attack

A police cordon in place at the scene. Picture: Andrew Jarman

Man charged with murdering two women whose bodies were found in a freezer

Henriett Szucs and Mary Jane Mustafa. Pictures: Ellie Hoskins and Ayse Hussein.

Bid to restore historic Forest Gate pub includes plans for 68 room hotel

The plans include a 68 room hotel. Picture: Jon King

All change please! Consultation launches on Newham bus route proposals

The 262 is one of the routes that could be changed under TfL proposals. Picture: Paul Bennett

Firefighters rescue nine people from early morning blaze at Plaistow block of flats

Firefighters rescued nine people after a blaze broke out at a 16-storey block of flats in New City Road, Plaistow. Picture: Google

