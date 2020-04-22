Hammers at Home lockdown initiative unearths the club’s youngest superfan

Liam Southwood with West Ham United mascot Hammerhead (Pic: West Ham United) Archant

West Ham United’s lockdown initiative #HammersatHome may well have just discovered the club’s youngest ever superfan in five-year-old Liam Southwood.

Liam Southwood with West Ham United manager David Moyes (Pic: West Ham United) Liam Southwood with West Ham United manager David Moyes (Pic: West Ham United)

The young Hammer has entered every single #HammersatHome daily challenge, since the new series was introduced by his favourite player, Michail Antonio, at the end of March.

Liam has embraced each individual challenge so far, drawing photos of Antonio, Bobby Moore and NHS-supporting rainbows, writing a poem, working out possible strike partnerships, commentating, cooking, scoring goals and making some saves on camera.

With the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak meaning many children are now studying at home, the daily #HammersAtHome challenges act as motivation for schoolwork and rewarding youngsters’ efforts.

The challenges, which are announced on whufc.com and the club’s social media channels every weekday, have ranged from physical football or other sports-related exercises, to artistic and numeracy-based tasks.

Liam Southwood with his dad at the London Stadium (Pic: West Ham United) Liam Southwood with his dad at the London Stadium (Pic: West Ham United)

The daily challenges form part of West Ham United’s #HammersAtHome initiative- a new online community initiative offering support, assistance and regular interaction with the Club’s fans during this uniquely challenging and unprecedented time.

Little Liam has been going to watch West Ham since he was three and has had a season ticket since before he was born.

The young Hammer has been using lockdown as the perfect opportunity to interact with the club, learn some new skills and prove himself to be one of the most dedicated young fans around.

His father Rich, who has tweeted Liam’s entries on a daily basis, said: “I think the challenges are brilliant because they’re educational and also some are physical, so they’re really beneficial.

“Liam is only five so we’ve been helping him, but he absolutely loves it. Every morning, he gets up and asks us what the next challenge is

“He did the first challenge to demonstrate a PE activity, which was set by Michail Antonio, and he won, so he’s looking forward to playing a game of FIFA against his favourite player after the lockdown has ended.

“The club’s challenges have been on weekdays, so at the weekend he even set his own challenge, asking his fellow young Hammers to guess the identity of his favourite footballer by performing a series of celebrations!

“You won’t be surprised to hear that when we ask him what he wants to do when he gets older, he says he wants to play for West Ham.”