Moyes returns as Hammers boss

PUBLISHED: 08:37 30 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:37 30 December 2019

West Ham United manager David Moyes (pic: Adam Davy/PA)

West Ham United manager David Moyes (pic: Adam Davy/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

West Ham United have confirmed that David Moyes has returned to the club as first-team manager.

Moyes has signed an 18-month deal and begins work immediately ahead of the New Year's Day fixture with AFC Bournemouth at London Stadium.

Joint-Chairman David Sullivan told whufc.com: "David proved in his short time with the club that he was capable of getting results and we believe that he will start moving the Club in the right direction once again.

"We are delighted to welcome David back - he knows the club well and he built strong relationships during that time which will be crucial for the work that needs to be done going forward."

Moyes told whufc.com: "It's fabulous to be back. It feels great to be home. I've missed being here because I really enjoyed it and I feel like I've got unfinished business, so I can't wait to get started.

"I'm feeling very proud that I'm back here at West Ham, but more importantly I'll be looking to see what I can do, what I can make improvements to and how we can get some wins with the players.

"I do believe that the squad of players I've got here is a better squad of players than when I took over before, so I am looking forward to working with them.

"I think there's got to be a short-term goal for us just now to get the wins to get us away from the wrong end of the league and what we're going to do over the next six months, then what we're going to do over the next period as well. The start is really focusing on the immediate games."

The Scot rejoins the club he guided to a strong finish during an initial seven-month spell in charge during the 2017/18 season.

Moyes has managed in the Premier League for 15 seasons, including a successful spell at Everton which earned him a move to Manchester United.

