Fabianski is Hammer of the Year 2019

West Ham keeper and Declan Rice collect three awards each

Lukasz Fabianski became just the fifth goalkeeper to lift the Hammer of the Year title after the West Ham player awards on Wednesday night.

While Tottenham were booking their place in the Champions League final, the Hammers players had their own celebrations at the Intercontinental London, The O2 Hotel.

It was a great night for Poland international Fabianski and for youngster Declan Rice, who both picked up three awards on the night.

But it was Fabianski who took the main award, following in the goalkeeping gloves of Phil Parkes, Ludo Miklosko, Shaka Hislop and Robert Green who have won it in the past.

The 34-year-old also won the save of the season award for his effort against Marouane Fellaini of Manchester United at the London Stadium in September.

In a much-stronger category, he was named Best Signing of the Season ahead of the likes of Felipe Anderson, Fabian Balbuena and Issa Diop.

Fabianski was naturally delighted. saying: "I'm very happy obviously and very grateful for all the fans who voted for me.

"It's something special, especially in my first season here. I'm just happy that I've been able to perform in the way that they can see me as a good goalkeeper."

The other big winner on the night was England midfielder Rice, who picked up three different prizes as well as finishing as runner-up in the Hammer of the Year award.

He claimed the Young Hammer of the Year award for the third year in succession and the prize for Best Individual Performance for his display against Arsenal at the London Stadium in January.

Perhaps the most coveted of his awards was the Players' Player of the Year trophy, showing just what he means to his fellow professionals.

Felipe Anderson picked up the prize for Best Goal for his curling effort at home to Crystal Palace, while he and Marko Arnautovic shared the Top Scorer award.

The Best Team Performance was voted as the home win over Manchester United, while Robert Snodgrass won the Players' Project award.

Ronnie Boyce was given the Lifetime Achievement award, while other winners were Gilly Flaherty as the Women's Player of the Year and the Dylan Tombides Award for the top Academy player went to Ajibola Alese.

It has been a decent transitional season for West Ham ,though an inconsistent one.

But it must be galling for the Hammers to hold their awards night following a mid-table finish on the same night that Spurs were making the Champions League final.

This time next year they will hope for something better.