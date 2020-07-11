Hammers hero Antonio hails boss Moyes after four-goal show

West Ham United's Michail Antonio (centre) celebrates completing his hat-trick in the 4-0 win at Norwich PA Wire/PA Images

West Ham’s Michail Antonio put his impressive goalscoring down to manager David Moyes, following a morale-boosting 4-0 win at Premier League basement boys Norwich.

West Ham United manager David Moyes ahead of the Premier League match at Carrow Road West Ham United manager David Moyes ahead of the Premier League match at Carrow Road

Antonio netted all four goals for the Hammers at Carrow Road, as they moved six points clear of the relegation zone and sent the Canaries back to the Championship.

And Antonio told BT Sport: “When I scored the first two I could see that they were quite open so it’s a great opportunity so hopefully I can add to it.

“We’re playing free-flowing, attacking football. The gaffer’s told me to keep getting in the box and all my goals have come from in the box so it’s just staying there and being around it and pouncing on opportunities.”

Antonio volleyed home from close range after Issa Diop flicked on a corner to give the visitors an early lead and nodded in from returning captain Mark Noble’s free-kick to double the advantage in first-half stoppage time.

Noble’s through ball set up his third goal, headed in from close range after Tim Krul had stopped the initial effort, and Antonio became the first West Ham player since David Cross in 1981 to score four times in a match before making way late on.

With a home game against Watford up next, in-form Antonio said that the squad are confident of staying up.

“It eases the pressure massively,” he added. “It puts the pressure on Bournemouth, it puts pressure on Aston Villa tonight – they need to win.

“We’ve got a good goal difference as well so that’s an extra point for us.

“We’ve just got to concentrate on ourselves and keep ourselves strong.

“We believe we’ll be safe but we’ve just got to keep pushing forward and doing what we’re doing because we’re doing the right thing.”

Norwich captain Alex Tettey admitted it was difficult to be competitive in the Premier League on the Canaries’ budget after their fate was confirmed.

Daniel Farke’s side became the first team to lose their top-flight status this season, having been six points adrift at the foot of the table before the coronavirus pandemic saw play suspended in mid-March.

Tettey told BT Sport: “It’s very hard for me to talk but that was a tough game for us.

“We came out trying to be positive but again, when we don’t do what we have to do on the pitch, we get punished and for all four goals you can’t defend like that.

“When you do, even teams that are struggling will punish you and that’s the Premier League. That’s what happened here today, we got punished for every mistake - passing choice we made, not marking on corners. It’s tough.

“It’s very tough, I’ve been saying this the whole season. We’re going to games and trying to be positive and in the end it ends up not being a positive game, so it’s tough to get yourself going mentally.

“This club has not been a club that buys well-established players for £40-50million - that’s never happened before and if you have a group collective that you’re trying to create in the Premier League then that’s difficult. It can be done but you’ve got to be consistent.

“We haven’t had bodies, people have been injured and it’s been tough for the manager, but it’s a young group and they can take this experience and move forward.”