Column: West Ham Women captain Gilly Flaherty on win over Birmingham City

West Ham Women's captain Gilly Flaherty. Picture: West Ham United West Ham United

It is a relief to finally have a first league win under our belts after we came from behind to beat Birmingham City 2-1 at the weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

While it was obviously disappointing to go a goal behind, the one positive was that they scored early and we had plenty of time to get our heads up and get back into the game.

Once we forced the equaliser, I genuinely believed we would go on to take the three points, which we did thanks to Emily van Egmond’s second-half goal.

Emily’s header was her third goal in three games for us and I think the nature of that finish – with Rachel Daly getting the assist – shows how things have started to click for us all over the pitch.

We saw a number of new players come in over the summer and it always takes a little time for everything to gel, and I think we’re really starting to see the hard work pay off.

We said at the start of the month that November was going to be huge for us. The entire team looked at the four fixtures in November as games we want to get four wins from.

You may also want to watch:

It feels good to be halfway through that, after beating Reading and Birmingham, but our focus is fully on continuing that run on Sunday against Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Seagulls are always a very tough opponent to play against. We travelled to face them in October in the Continental League Cup and, although we took the lead, they showed their ability by turning the game around.

It was good to score our equaliser and then win that match in the resulting penalty shoot-out, but we know we need to show the same confident mentality from our previous two matches in order to take three points this weekend.

The spotlight is not only on us this weekend but women’s football in general, as the FA celebrates Women’s Football Weekend after the success of the inaugural event last season.

We know Sunday’s match in particular is providing an opportunity to show a new, growing audience what West Ham United women’s team are all about.

With that in mind, I would like to sincerely welcome any intrigued football supporter who has never watched us play before to tune into the FA Player on Sunday and watch us in action, free of charge.

COME ON YOU IRONS!