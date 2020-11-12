Search

Advanced search

Column: West Ham Women captain Gilly Flaherty on win over Birmingham City

PUBLISHED: 14:58 12 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:58 12 November 2020

West Ham Women's captain Gilly Flaherty. Picture: West Ham United

West Ham Women's captain Gilly Flaherty. Picture: West Ham United

West Ham United

It is a relief to finally have a first league win under our belts after we came from behind to beat Birmingham City 2-1 at the weekend.

While it was obviously disappointing to go a goal behind, the one positive was that they scored early and we had plenty of time to get our heads up and get back into the game.

Once we forced the equaliser, I genuinely believed we would go on to take the three points, which we did thanks to Emily van Egmond’s second-half goal.

Emily’s header was her third goal in three games for us and I think the nature of that finish – with Rachel Daly getting the assist – shows how things have started to click for us all over the pitch.

We saw a number of new players come in over the summer and it always takes a little time for everything to gel, and I think we’re really starting to see the hard work pay off.

We said at the start of the month that November was going to be huge for us. The entire team looked at the four fixtures in November as games we want to get four wins from.

You may also want to watch:

It feels good to be halfway through that, after beating Reading and Birmingham, but our focus is fully on continuing that run on Sunday against Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Seagulls are always a very tough opponent to play against. We travelled to face them in October in the Continental League Cup and, although we took the lead, they showed their ability by turning the game around.

It was good to score our equaliser and then win that match in the resulting penalty shoot-out, but we know we need to show the same confident mentality from our previous two matches in order to take three points this weekend.

The spotlight is not only on us this weekend but women’s football in general, as the FA celebrates Women’s Football Weekend after the success of the inaugural event last season.

We know Sunday’s match in particular is providing an opportunity to show a new, growing audience what West Ham United women’s team are all about.

With that in mind, I would like to sincerely welcome any intrigued football supporter who has never watched us play before to tune into the FA Player on Sunday and watch us in action, free of charge.

COME ON YOU IRONS!

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Recorder letters: Parking permits, tree-felling, TfL finances, save stamps and charity shopping

Newham Council is changing its parking permits. Picture: Getty Images

Jailed: Manor Park sex offender who targeted lone women in darkness

Levi Auguste, 35, has been jailed for a series of sex offences in Newham. Picture: Met Police

Police release images of 20 males as operation autumn nights targets crime in Newham

A total of 20 images have been released by the Met. Picture: MPS

Shop Local: Canning Town traders on how the pandemic has affected business

Trevor Whenlock from T&J Whenlock butchers. Picture: Nadja Noel

Men from East Ham and Seven Kings charged with fraud

Southend Magistrates’ Court. Picture: Google

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Recorder letters: Parking permits, tree-felling, TfL finances, save stamps and charity shopping

Newham Council is changing its parking permits. Picture: Getty Images

Jailed: Manor Park sex offender who targeted lone women in darkness

Levi Auguste, 35, has been jailed for a series of sex offences in Newham. Picture: Met Police

Police release images of 20 males as operation autumn nights targets crime in Newham

A total of 20 images have been released by the Met. Picture: MPS

Shop Local: Canning Town traders on how the pandemic has affected business

Trevor Whenlock from T&J Whenlock butchers. Picture: Nadja Noel

Men from East Ham and Seven Kings charged with fraud

Southend Magistrates’ Court. Picture: Google

Latest from the Newham Recorder

East Village’s Grenfell-style flammable cladding to be removed by end of 2020

The council said the cladding, used in small areas for decorative features on balconies and as larger panels at East Village, Stratford, will be removed by the end of the year. Picture: Google Maps

Column: West Ham Women captain Gilly Flaherty on win over Birmingham City

West Ham Women's captain Gilly Flaherty. Picture: West Ham United

East Ham MP attacks government for closing places of worship during second lockdown

Communal worship is not allowed under the latest coronavirus restrictions. Picture: Laura Lean/PA

Defender signs first pro contract with West Ham

Jamal Baptiste has signed a professional contract with West Ham United. Picture: Arfa/West Ham United

Appeal for donations to help Newham foodbank stay open this winter

Brother George, sister Carol and sister Priscillia prepare parcels for the needy. Picture: Rev. Ivo Anderson