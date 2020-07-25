Search

Moyes is pleased for West Ham loanee Dianganga as he sealed promotion

PUBLISHED: 14:00 25 July 2020

Fulham's Josh Onomah challenges West Bromwich Albion's Grady Diangana during the Sky Bet Championship match at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich.

Fulham's Josh Onomah challenges West Bromwich Albion's Grady Diangana during the Sky Bet Championship match at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich.

PA Wire/PA Images

West Ham United manager David Moyes is delighted for youngster Grady Dianganga as he helped West Bromwich Albion secure promotion to the Premier League.

West Bromwich Albion's Grady Diangana reacts after a missed chance during the Sky Bet Championship match at the KCOM Stadium, Hull.West Bromwich Albion's Grady Diangana reacts after a missed chance during the Sky Bet Championship match at the KCOM Stadium, Hull.

Diangana spent the 2019/20 campaign on loan at West Brom, and played an influential role in helping the Baggies seal a timely return to the Premier League following a two-year absence.

The 22-year-old scored eight goals and registered seven assists in 30 Championship appearances for Albion, and contributed to both goals as they drew 2-2 with QPR to seal promotion on Wednesday night.

You may also want to watch:

“I’m really pleased for him because to be successful and win in the Championship, as we all know the Championship is a real tough league, so to play the game and be a winner in football, I’m pleased for him.

West Ham United's Grady DianganaWest Ham United's Grady Diangana

“There is very few clubs that can be winners and very few players that can be winners every year.

“It will give him the confidence of being in a winning side, scoring, and playing well so I’m looking forward to getting him back. “I think he had his best part of last season in the first half up until lockdown as he picked up a hamstring injury.

“We congratulate him on his success.”

West Ham United now face a tough task on keeping hold of the youngster with former Hammers boss Slaven Bilic keen to bring the winger in permanently at the Baggies.

Most Read

Ammunition falling from roof of police vehicle revealed as cause of A13 closure

Gridlock on the A13 Newham Way as police shut the eastbound carriageway to recover ammunition. Picture: @Gem_Burke

A13 eastbound closed due to ‘items lost on the carriageway’

Gridlock in Newham Way as police shut the eastbound carriageway due to 'items' on the road. Picture: @Gem_Burke

‘Out of control’: Crowds descend on Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park for illegal party

About 200 people descended on Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on Saturday, July 18 for an illegal party which left neighbours furious. Picture: Submitted

Newham Council ‘complacent’ over potential issues on how public money is spent, report finds

The findings of an independent review into financial controls at Newham Council have been published. Picture: Ken Mears

New school for pupils with complex autism spectrum disorder to be opened in Newham

Acting cabinet member for education, Cllr Zulfiqar Ali (left), and Learning in Harmony Trust chief executive officer Gary Wilkie. Picture: Newham Council / Mark Shales

