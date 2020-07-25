Moyes is pleased for West Ham loanee Dianganga as he sealed promotion

West Ham United manager David Moyes is delighted for youngster Grady Dianganga as he helped West Bromwich Albion secure promotion to the Premier League.

Diangana spent the 2019/20 campaign on loan at West Brom, and played an influential role in helping the Baggies seal a timely return to the Premier League following a two-year absence.

The 22-year-old scored eight goals and registered seven assists in 30 Championship appearances for Albion, and contributed to both goals as they drew 2-2 with QPR to seal promotion on Wednesday night.

“I’m really pleased for him because to be successful and win in the Championship, as we all know the Championship is a real tough league, so to play the game and be a winner in football, I’m pleased for him.

“There is very few clubs that can be winners and very few players that can be winners every year.

“It will give him the confidence of being in a winning side, scoring, and playing well so I’m looking forward to getting him back. “I think he had his best part of last season in the first half up until lockdown as he picked up a hamstring injury.

“We congratulate him on his success.”

West Ham United now face a tough task on keeping hold of the youngster with former Hammers boss Slaven Bilic keen to bring the winger in permanently at the Baggies.