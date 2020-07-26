Search

Boss Moyes admitted saving West Ham United was ‘tougher’ this time round

PUBLISHED: 19:03 26 July 2020 | UPDATED: 19:03 26 July 2020

West Ham United manager David Moyes speaks to players during the drinks break

West Ham United manager David Moyes speaks to players during the drinks break

PA Wire/PA Images

West Ham United manager David Moyes has admitted guiding the club to safety was harder this time round than when he previously came to the rescue.

Aston Villa's Frederic Guilbert and West Ham United's Tomas Soucek (right) battle for the ballAston Villa's Frederic Guilbert and West Ham United's Tomas Soucek (right) battle for the ball

The Hammers finished 16th in the Premier League on 39 points after ending the season with a 1-1 draw against Aston Villa at the London Stadium.

They only just secured safety themselves with a draw at Manchester United on Wednesday evening which allowed them to head into the final day of the Premier League season without any pressure.

“I feel this one has been a lot tougher, I think there was a lot bigger expectation on West Ham this time,” Moyes told the press.

“I think West Ham will always have more expectation as it’s a really well supported club but I think the expectation was also because there has been a lot of money spent on players, the team should be higher up the league.

Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz and West Ham United's Michail Antonio battle for the ballAston Villa's Douglas Luiz and West Ham United's Michail Antonio battle for the ball

“But you tend to finish the season where you deserve to be so we have to make sure we improve on that if we can.

“I think it felt tougher this time, I also think the teams at the bottom made it much more competitive as you can see there was three teams going for it today (Sunday), and we had only got ourselves safe in the game on Wednesday night.

“You have to say us winning then drawing the last two games and the way we played in the last four games actually has been very good.

“Before lockdown I think we only had one defeat and actually in that game I think you would have said we were unlucky not to get a draw from it.”

The boss does believe his side set themselves a lot higher standards with the performances and results after the Premier League resumed following the Covid-19 outbreak.

“I think we’ve set better standards, I think some of the young players have really shown what they’re capable of, and we’re looking forward to how good they could become in the future ahead.

“I think we’ve got five or six really talented boys around the team and some good experienced players as well so I’m looking forward to seeing how they go.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to pick it up when we start again and get on with it.”

