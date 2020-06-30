Search

Advanced search

Moyes wants to create new history with West Ham after marking 125th anniversary

PUBLISHED: 18:00 30 June 2020

West Ham United manager David Moyes reacts on the touchline

West Ham United manager David Moyes reacts on the touchline

PA Wire/PA Images

West Ham United manager David Moyes is keen to make his own history at the club as they marked their 125th anniversary this week.

The Hammers boss knows first and foremost they must avoid the drop and remain in the Premier League before trying to create something special.

You may also want to watch:

Although he did admit the club is full of history and wants to bring some of that back to east London.

“West Ham has a fantastic history but what we want is new history and I want the chance to build new history, make new history, create something which gives us a feeling of hope for the future,” Moyes said in his press conference.

“The big thing first though is to win our next four or five games and make sure we are a Premier League club, if we do that then we can start building new history and I want to be the guy to do it.

“I have got a lot of ideas and thoughts where I want to take the club if I can do it but I have to mention there have been some unbelievable managers and players at this club who are recognised worldwide.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Two men arrested, gun and ‘Rambo’ knife seized at unlicensed music event in Custom House

Two men were arrested at an unlicensed music event in Hoskins Close on Friday, June 26. Picture: Google

Is there a doctor here? East Ham sixth form sees 52 pupils earn medical course places

Twins Emmanuel and Edoard Beltazar are set to study medicine at University College London in September. Picture: LDRS

East Ham facility now offering free coronavirus testing for anyone with symptoms

A walk-through coronavirus testing facility is open at East Ham Care Centre Hilda Road in Newham, London. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/PA Images

Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park guardians faces £10m cuts under Sadiq Khan’s coronavirus savings plan

The London Legacy Development Corporation could be forced to make cuts of £10million under a savings plan triggered by losses across the capital prompted by the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: LLDC

Plaistow teenager in court charged with violent disorder at unlicensed music event

Wise Gambou appeared at Croydon Magistrates' Court. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Two men arrested, gun and ‘Rambo’ knife seized at unlicensed music event in Custom House

Two men were arrested at an unlicensed music event in Hoskins Close on Friday, June 26. Picture: Google

Is there a doctor here? East Ham sixth form sees 52 pupils earn medical course places

Twins Emmanuel and Edoard Beltazar are set to study medicine at University College London in September. Picture: LDRS

East Ham facility now offering free coronavirus testing for anyone with symptoms

A walk-through coronavirus testing facility is open at East Ham Care Centre Hilda Road in Newham, London. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/PA Images

Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park guardians faces £10m cuts under Sadiq Khan’s coronavirus savings plan

The London Legacy Development Corporation could be forced to make cuts of £10million under a savings plan triggered by losses across the capital prompted by the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: LLDC

Plaistow teenager in court charged with violent disorder at unlicensed music event

Wise Gambou appeared at Croydon Magistrates' Court. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Stokes to captain England in first Test as Root isolates

England's Ben Stokes practices slip catching during the training session at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton.

Moyes wants to create new history with West Ham after marking 125th anniversary

West Ham United manager David Moyes reacts on the touchline

Premier League offers £1million to help women’s game

Barclays FAWSL signage during Arsenal Women vs West Ham United Women, Barclays FA Women's Super League Football at Meadow Park on 8th September 2019

Coronavirus: Parry dismisses talk of EFL club bankruptcies

English Football League chairman Rick Parry giving evidence to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee on the subject of Impact of Covid-19 on DCMS sectors

No such thing as a ‘free hit’ says West Ham boss Moyes ahead of Chelsea clash

West Ham United manager David Moyes during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London,