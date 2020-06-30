Moyes wants to create new history with West Ham after marking 125th anniversary

West Ham United manager David Moyes reacts on the touchline PA Wire/PA Images

West Ham United manager David Moyes is keen to make his own history at the club as they marked their 125th anniversary this week.

The Hammers boss knows first and foremost they must avoid the drop and remain in the Premier League before trying to create something special.

Although he did admit the club is full of history and wants to bring some of that back to east London.

“West Ham has a fantastic history but what we want is new history and I want the chance to build new history, make new history, create something which gives us a feeling of hope for the future,” Moyes said in his press conference.

“The big thing first though is to win our next four or five games and make sure we are a Premier League club, if we do that then we can start building new history and I want to be the guy to do it.

“I have got a lot of ideas and thoughts where I want to take the club if I can do it but I have to mention there have been some unbelievable managers and players at this club who are recognised worldwide.”