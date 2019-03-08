Continental League Cup: Chelsea Women 2 West Ham Women 0

Guro Reiten and Bethany England struck with second-half goals as Emma Hayes's Chelsea fought their way to a win over West Ham in the FA Women's Continental League Cup on Sunday.

What West Ham lacked in star power they more than made up for in determination throughout the 90 minutes, but after a back-and-forth first half they were pinned back by the two strikes, and ultimately could find no way back.

A very different looking Chelsea side to the one that drew with Brighton last week took the attack to an untidy West Ham through the opening 10 minutes.

Matt Beard's side soon woke up, however, and the rest of the half saw attacking football from both teams, with Ramona Bachmann and Alisha Lehman driving their respective offences into threatening positions.

Despite a fair share of chances neither side were able to find the finish to take the lead before half-time.

Ten minutes into the second half Chelsea finally broke the deadlock as captain Magdalena Eriksson floated a ball over West Ham's back line to England, who scored from close range.

Following a period of sustained West Ham pressure Chelsea made it 2-0, with Norwegian midfielder Reiten finding the net from a corner.

Reiten should have made it three on the 75-minute mark after leading a break from her own half, but couldn't hit the target.

In a game rife with strong challenges and physicality the substitution count was high with Chelsea finishing the last five minutes with only 10 players, having used all of their bench allowance before Adelina Engman was forced to withdraw in the 90th minute.

West Ham manager Matt Beard: "The goals were frustrating from my perspective. We did okay, it's just the little details that are hurting us at the moment.

"If you switch off, like we did at times, the top teams are going to punish you and that's ultimately what happened to us.

"There's a lot of positives we can take but there are still one or two things to tidy up, and if we can do that we're going to be alright."

West Ham: Moorhouse, Kvamme (Simon 79), Hendrix, Flaherty, Lehmann (Kiernan 74), Thomas, Longhurst, Leon (Galabadaarachchi 65), Cho, Middag, Vetterlein. Unused sub: Brosnan.

Attendance: 3,041.

