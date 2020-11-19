Charlton Women 0 West Ham Women 4

Emily van Egmond (R) and Alisha Lehmann of West Ham during West Ham United Women vs Brighton & Hove Albion Women, Barclays FA Women's Super League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 15th November 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

West Ham made it three straight wins in the FA Women’s Continental Tyres League Cup with a convincing 4-0 victory at Charlton Athletic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emily van Egmond continued her scoring run while Leanne Kiernan got herself up and running for the season with a double, with Martha Thomas applying the fourth.

The Hammers didn’t take long to assert their authority and had the ball in the back of the net within three minutes.

Rachel Daly whipped in a vicious cross and all van Egmond had to do was get her head on it and score her fourth goal in five games.

The hosts’ best chance to score came through Beth Lumsden at the far post but she was unable to direct her volley on target.

From then on Charlton were restricted to long-range efforts as England international Daly continued to pull the strings, with Nor Mustafa’s effort well saved by Eartha Cumings after being played through.

You may also want to watch:

Seconds later West Ham had the ball in the back of the net from the resulting corner, Daly again the provider as her inch-perfect cross was headed home by Kiernan for her first of the season.

The Hammers picked up exactly where they left off for the second half when Kiernan blasted past Cumings on 50 minutes.

The evening then went from bad to worse for the Addicks when Rachel Newborough was shown a red card for a cynical foul on substitute Adriana Leon, who looked through on goal.

And moments later West Ham had their fourth as Leon fed fellow replacement Thomas from a corner.

Victory keeps the visitors at the top of Group D while Charlton are still yet to score in the competition this season.

Charlton Athletic (4-5-1): Cumings, Newborough, Gotch, Coombs, Heuchan, Roe, Griffiths, Clifford (Laudat 70), Legg (Dorey 65), Lumsden (Watling 65), King (Gurr 70). Unused subs: Eligon.

West Ham (4-3-3): Brosnan, Redisch (Barker 75), Flaherty, Cissoko, Joel, Longhurst, Grant (Dali 46), van Egmond, Daly (Thomas 56), Mustafa (Leon 46), Kiernan (Dunbar 75). Unused subs: Arnold, Fisk, Svitkova, Lehmann,

*To follow the action and sign up for The FA Player’s live Barclays FA Women’s Super League coverage visit womenscompetitions.thefa.com.