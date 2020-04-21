A whirlwind start to life at West Ham says Bowen

West Ham's Jarrod Bowen PA Wire/PA Images

West Ham United new January signing Jarrod Bowen says it has been a strange start to life in east London with the coronavirus pandemic forcing them to train at home and stopping the season In its tracks.

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen (right) shakes hands with manager David Moyes as he's substituted for Robert Snodgrass (not in frame) during the Premier League match at London Stadium. West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen (right) shakes hands with manager David Moyes as he's substituted for Robert Snodgrass (not in frame) during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

The forward signed in January from Hull City, and he made an immediate impact in the claret and blue, scoring on his home debut against Southampton prior to the suspension of competitive football.

But the 23-year-old is happy he managed to sort out a new house just in time before the country went into lockdown.

“I got a house after the Southampton game, which was good. It’s been a whirlwind start, to be honest.

“I had the Manchester City game, which got called off because of the weather.

“We’ve got this going on now, so it’s definitely been a bit of a different start for anyone that has joined a Premier League team.”

Despite only being at the club a short while Bowen admits what he misses most is being around his team-mate and having everyday banter at training.

“I think the worst thing is not going in and seeing the lads, and having banter with them, and being in that routine of getting up, driving to training, doing training. It’s missing that routine.

“I’ve been outside on the treadmill working out, doing a bit of cleaning, walking the dog and then been playing my PlayStation, because my mates have been off work as well. After work-outs, you’re finding things to do to kill the time.”

The former Hereford United man although only getting a short taste of Premier League football revealed the big differences to the Championship.

“The pace is quicker in the Premier League, and the technical aspect to the game too. You can see why players have played in the Premier League for so many years.

“You’ve got to up your levels and be consistent in every game. You’ve got to work hard, you’ve got to train well, because you’re up against the best.

“Coming from Hull, I was there for five-and-a-half years. I worked my way up to get to where I was, and now I’ve joined West Ham I’ve got to work my way up again to get to the best levels I can get to.”

The youngster is also pleased that manager David Moyes eased him into action at first as it helped him find his feet in the top flight.

“The gaffer has been great with me. My first two games were Liverpool and Manchester City, and I had just come from the Championship and I had a lot of pressure on me.

“He managed it well in that he didn’t want to throw me straight in at the deep end; if I struggled in those games, I might have lost a bit of confidence.

“He gave me 20 minutes in those games, which built me up to the Southampton game. I think it worked quite well. He eased me in, and it has paid off.”