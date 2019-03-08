Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

West Ham defender: 'We played like the home team and Manchester United were the away side'

PUBLISHED: 15:30 15 April 2019

West Ham United's Angelo Ogbonna (left) and Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku in action

West Ham United's Angelo Ogbonna (left) and Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku in action

PA Archive/PA Images

Hammers centre back Angelo Ogbonna can’t believe the team lost at Old Trafford

West Ham United's Angelo Ogbonna (left) in action against Manchester United's Anthony MartialWest Ham United's Angelo Ogbonna (left) in action against Manchester United's Anthony Martial

West Ham defender Angelo Ogbonna shook his head and that familiar smile was more of a grimace as he was asked about the clash with Manchester United.

“Oh man!” he exclaimed. “I don't know how we didn't get the three points, but sometimes when you can't win, you have to get the draw.”

The Italian centre-half has seen it all at Old Trafford in his time at the club, including some heavy defeats, but he has rarely seen anything like Saturday.

“I think it is only the second time we have done this,” he reflected.

West Ham United's Felipe Anderson (hidden) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with team-mates Angelo Ogbonna (right) and Fabian BalbuenaWest Ham United's Felipe Anderson (hidden) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with team-mates Angelo Ogbonna (right) and Fabian Balbuena

“We drew here in the FA Cup when Payet scored, but today we played really, really well.

“We played them in a good moment because they have played many games, but I don't think it was just that.

“We showed that we were a totally different West Ham. We kept the ball from the beginning. I think we were like the home side and they were like the away team.

“We deserved a lot more than we got.”

They certainly did. But West Ham were to find themselves on the wrong end of some poor decisions which were to cost them the match.

“Their penalty. I don't know,” he said.

“I don't want to criticise the ref, but they were playing at home and if we were at home it shouldn't be a penalty.

“I think the challenge was 50/50, but come on, the referee has to understand the situation.”

Ogbonna certainly played his part on the day, helping to keep West Ham nemesis Romelu Lukaku at bay all afternoon.

And he was full of praise for his all his team-mates.

“We looked good right from the start. I think we were really brave,” he said.

“Our shape was totally different, we covered the pitch really well and found a way to attack, to counter-attack and to defend.

“We also made the right decisions with or without the ball.

“I am very proud of the players, even Antonio who came on late ands had a lot of chances.

“He hit the bar and forced a great save. I can't say anything against the team, we really deserved much more.”

Ogbonna has kept his place in the team now that Fabian Balbuena has returned from injury and he remains an important part of the sqiad.

“It is good to have Balbuena back,” said the big Italian. “It is good to have everyone back.

“We want to finish the season really well and having 25 players fit is always the best thing.”

Of course, after performances like this, they are worthless unless they can do it consistently and that seems to be the biggest problem this season.

Most Read

Jailed: Drill musician and his gang who kidnapped and tortured a 16-year-old boy

Isaac Donkoh. Picture: MPS

Detectives in witness appeal after shots fired in barber’s shop in Plaistow

Shots fired in Plaistow barber shop in Green Street on April 6, Picture: Google

Video footage shows girl being attacked on Central line train near Stratford

British Transport Police officers have launched an appeal after reports of an attack on a Central Line train on Saturday. Picture: SUBMITTED

Boy, 15, shot in the leg in drive-by shooting in Plaistow

The car fire in Chesterton Road. Picture: @kieranjwalsh

Manor Park murder victim’s identity confirmed by police

Noore Bashir Salad... murdered in Chuch Road, Manor Park, at 9.15pm on Monday, April 8. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Jailed: Drill musician and his gang who kidnapped and tortured a 16-year-old boy

Isaac Donkoh. Picture: MPS

Detectives in witness appeal after shots fired in barber’s shop in Plaistow

Shots fired in Plaistow barber shop in Green Street on April 6, Picture: Google

Video footage shows girl being attacked on Central line train near Stratford

British Transport Police officers have launched an appeal after reports of an attack on a Central Line train on Saturday. Picture: SUBMITTED

Boy, 15, shot in the leg in drive-by shooting in Plaistow

The car fire in Chesterton Road. Picture: @kieranjwalsh

Manor Park murder victim’s identity confirmed by police

Noore Bashir Salad... murdered in Chuch Road, Manor Park, at 9.15pm on Monday, April 8. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Newham Recorder

London Aquatics Centre to host World Para-Swimming Championships

The London Aquatics Centre will host the World Para-Swimming Championships in September (pic: Nigel French/PA)

West Ham defender: ‘We played like the home team and Manchester United were the away side’

West Ham United's Angelo Ogbonna (left) and Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku in action

Play With A Legend returns to O’s for fourth consecutive year

Play With A Legend will return to Leyton Orient for a fourth consecutive year on May 14 (pic: Play With A Legend).

West Ham the victim of daylight robbery at Manchester United

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini gestures on the touchline during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Dayton hails Orient support and refutes deliberate boot throw claims

Leyton Orient winger James Dayton reacts after a missed chance against Havant & Waterlooville (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists