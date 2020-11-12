Search

Advanced search

Defender signs first pro contract with West Ham

PUBLISHED: 11:46 12 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:46 12 November 2020

Jamal Baptiste has signed a professional contract with West Ham United. Picture: Arfa/West Ham United

Jamal Baptiste has signed a professional contract with West Ham United. Picture: Arfa/West Ham United

Arfa Griffiths Photographers

An academy star has signed his first professional contract with West Ham on his 17th birthday.

Defender Jamal Baptiste, who has been with the club since he was eight, has penned a two-and-a-half year deal.

He became the Hammers’ second youngest-ever under-23s player last season and played 90 minutes for the first-team in a 5-1 pre-season win over Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park.

A regular for England at youth international level, Baptiste was also called up to England U18s for the first time earlier this season.

Baptiste said: “I’m over the moon. I’ve been waiting for this for a very long time and the day has come.

“I joined West Ham at eight and I’ve had a really good time since. The big thing I’ve learned is just to always work hard, no matter whether I’m doing well or not doing well, and always to speak to the coaches and players around me to help my career.

You may also want to watch:

“When I was younger, I wasn’t one of the best players in my eyes, but then I started working harder.

“I got an opportunity and I feel like I took it, and ever since U15s I’ve been with the U18s, which brings pressure but I think I’ve dealt with it well.”

He revealed that Hammers star Declan Rice has been a major inspiration in his career so far.

Baptiste added: “He’s always told me just to enjoy it and to always work hard and remember why you’re there. He was in my shoes around this time in his career and look where he is now.“

Academy manager Ricky Martin described the announcement as great news for Baptiste and the academy.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has played their part in helping Jamal to get to this stage in his development,” Martin said.

“Jamal is one of the youngest players to play regularly in our U23s and he’s representing his country, so of course his profile is good. But at the moment, he’s in the development stages.

“He’s met the manager and he has put that message across to Jamal and his family. It’s very much one step on the ladder, but he’s got many more steps to take. Jamal knows that, we know that, and we’re here as an academy to help our young players to develop.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Recorder letters: Parking permits, tree-felling, TfL finances, save stamps and charity shopping

Newham Council is changing its parking permits. Picture: Getty Images

Jailed: Manor Park sex offender who targeted lone women in darkness

Levi Auguste, 35, has been jailed for a series of sex offences in Newham. Picture: Met Police

Police release images of 20 males as operation autumn nights targets crime in Newham

A total of 20 images have been released by the Met. Picture: MPS

Shop Local: Canning Town traders on how the pandemic has affected business

Trevor Whenlock from T&J Whenlock butchers. Picture: Nadja Noel

Men from East Ham and Seven Kings charged with fraud

Southend Magistrates’ Court. Picture: Google

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Recorder letters: Parking permits, tree-felling, TfL finances, save stamps and charity shopping

Newham Council is changing its parking permits. Picture: Getty Images

Jailed: Manor Park sex offender who targeted lone women in darkness

Levi Auguste, 35, has been jailed for a series of sex offences in Newham. Picture: Met Police

Police release images of 20 males as operation autumn nights targets crime in Newham

A total of 20 images have been released by the Met. Picture: MPS

Shop Local: Canning Town traders on how the pandemic has affected business

Trevor Whenlock from T&J Whenlock butchers. Picture: Nadja Noel

Men from East Ham and Seven Kings charged with fraud

Southend Magistrates’ Court. Picture: Google

Latest from the Newham Recorder

East Ham MP attacks government for closing places of worship during second lockdown

Communal worship is not allowed under the latest coronavirus restrictions. Picture: Laura Lean/PA

Defender signs first pro contract with West Ham

Jamal Baptiste has signed a professional contract with West Ham United. Picture: Arfa/West Ham United

Appeal for donations to help Newham foodbank stay open this winter

Brother George, sister Carol and sister Priscillia prepare parcels for the needy. Picture: Rev. Ivo Anderson

What does future hold for Nightingale Hospital at ExCeL?

Health secretary Matt Hancock at the opening of the NHS Nightingale Hospital at the ExCeL in April. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Leyton Orient focus on positives after EFL Trophy defeat at Charlton Athletic

Orient's Hector Kyprianou impressed in midfield against Charlton Athletic. Picture: Simon O'Connor