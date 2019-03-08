Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Clapton fall short to title challengers Walthamstow

PUBLISHED: 09:50 24 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:50 24 March 2019

Clapton manager Jon Fowell during Ilford vs Clapton, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 22nd December 2018

Clapton manager Jon Fowell during Ilford vs Clapton, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 22nd December 2018

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex Senior League: Walthamstow 1 Clapton 0

Clapton fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat thanks to a first-half strike from Walthamstow’s Kieran Bishop.

Clapton slipped to 12th in the Essex Senior League while Stow remain fourth with an outside chance of earning promotion.

Former Grays Athletic striker Bishop opened the scoring as he netted on his debut for the hosts.

The striker nipped into the box and rolled the ball home after a miscommunication between the goalkeeper and a Tons defender.

Clapton did have the chance to level the score later in the match as they were awarded a penalty, but James Bransgrove pulled off a fantastic double save to help Ryan Maxwell’s side earn the three points.

Jonny Fowell’s side will now welcome Woodford Town to The Old Spotted Dog on Tuesday evening as they look to bounce back to winning ways.

Walthamstow will travel away to strugglers Leyton Athletic on Wednesday evening.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Two found dead on railway line between Hackney Wick and Stratford

Stratford Station. Picture: KEN MEARS

Hospital trust admits liability after tragic death of newborn baby

Sabreena with her late son Caliel. Picture credit: Sabreena.

Mugshot mobiles tour capital to trace these people wanted in connection with east London burglaries

These six men out of the 38 wanted people allegedly committed crimes in east London including in Ilford, Woodford Green, Barking and Bexleyheath. Photo: Met Police

Appeal after attack on train between Liverpool Street and Stratford

Detectives want to identify this man in connectionan an assault on board a train between Liverpool Street and Stratford. Picture: BTP

RMS: Scandal in repairs division deepens as shock figures reveal “abuse” of bonus scheme

Thousands of repair jobs were carried out at council homes in the borough last year. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Most Read

Two found dead on railway line between Hackney Wick and Stratford

Stratford Station. Picture: KEN MEARS

Hospital trust admits liability after tragic death of newborn baby

Sabreena with her late son Caliel. Picture credit: Sabreena.

Mugshot mobiles tour capital to trace these people wanted in connection with east London burglaries

These six men out of the 38 wanted people allegedly committed crimes in east London including in Ilford, Woodford Green, Barking and Bexleyheath. Photo: Met Police

Appeal after attack on train between Liverpool Street and Stratford

Detectives want to identify this man in connectionan an assault on board a train between Liverpool Street and Stratford. Picture: BTP

RMS: Scandal in repairs division deepens as shock figures reveal “abuse” of bonus scheme

Thousands of repair jobs were carried out at council homes in the borough last year. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Clapton fall short to title challengers Walthamstow

Clapton manager Jon Fowell during Ilford vs Clapton, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 22nd December 2018

East Ham author wins children’s book prize

Onjali Q Rauf with her trophies for winning the Waterstones children's book prize 2019. Picture: Waterstones

FA Trophy: AFC Telford United 1 Leyton Orient 2 (1-3 on agg)

Josh Coulson celebrates scoring with Leyton Orient team-mate Macauley Bonne (pic: Simon O'Connor).

View from the House: Thousands more police officers needed

Team News: AFC Telford United vs Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh on the touchline during the game with Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists