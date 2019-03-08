Clapton fall short to title challengers Walthamstow
Essex Senior League: Walthamstow 1 Clapton 0
Clapton fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat thanks to a first-half strike from Walthamstow’s Kieran Bishop.
Clapton slipped to 12th in the Essex Senior League while Stow remain fourth with an outside chance of earning promotion.
Former Grays Athletic striker Bishop opened the scoring as he netted on his debut for the hosts.
The striker nipped into the box and rolled the ball home after a miscommunication between the goalkeeper and a Tons defender.
Clapton did have the chance to level the score later in the match as they were awarded a penalty, but James Bransgrove pulled off a fantastic double save to help Ryan Maxwell’s side earn the three points.
Jonny Fowell’s side will now welcome Woodford Town to The Old Spotted Dog on Tuesday evening as they look to bounce back to winning ways.
Walthamstow will travel away to strugglers Leyton Athletic on Wednesday evening.