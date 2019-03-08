The East London Football Podcast

Everton's Richarlison (left) and West Ham United's Declan Rice battle for the ball. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Matt Withers is joined by Dave Evans, Jacob Ranson and Dan Bennett to discuss the latest in east London football.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dave Evans discussed West Ham's dismal display at Everton and how Pablo Fornals is struggling to adjust to life in the Premier League.

He also previewed this Saturday's game at home to Sheffield United, who beat Arsenal in their last game, and the changes Manuel Pellegrini is likely to make to his team.

Jacob Ranson reviewed a mixed week for Leyton Orient as they were on either end of a 4-0 scoreline, with Carl Fletcher losing his first proper game in charge to former club Plymouth on Tuesday.

Also discussed was their upcoming home game against struggling Carlisle as Fletcher takes to the home dugout for the first time.

Dan Bennett gave his thoughts on Dagenham & Redbridge's disappointing FA Cup exit to Carshalton Athletic and where they went wrong.

Up next for the Daggers is a home clash with Wrexham before they travel away to high-flying Barrow.

Finally, Jacob rounded up the latest in the non-league, including Barking's upcoming FA Trophy tie with Margate.