The East London Football Podcast

West Ham United's Michail Antonio celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides second goal before the goal was disallowed during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Jacob Ranson is joined by Dan Bennett and Dave Evans for the East London Football Podcast.

Dave joined the podcast to discuss West Ham's vital win away at Southampton and the benefits of playing with two strikers.

He also gave his thoughts on the return of Michail Antonio to the side and discussed the Hammers' Christmas schedule of fixtures.

Dan reviewed Leyton Orient's hard-earned point against Bradford City and discussed Ross Embleton's post-match comments on his disappointment with the result.

He also spoke about Orient's next few games against Cambridge United, Colchester United and Newport Couny and how they present a good chance for Embleton's side to end their winless run.

Also discussed was Dagenham & Redbridge's FA Trophy 1-1 draw away at Sutton United and how it offered some encouragement for Daggers fans.

Dan gave his thoughts on their next few games and highlighted the two Ebbsfleet United matches as ones which Peter Taylor should be targeting all three points.

Finally, Jacob rounded up the latest in non-league football and ran through all the upcoming fixtures over Christmas.