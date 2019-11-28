The East London Football Podcast

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini speaks to Declan Rice (right) during the Premier League match at the London Stadium. PA Wire/PA Images

Matt Withers is joined by Dave Evans, Jacob Ranson and Dan Bennett for the East London Football Podcast.

Dave joined the podcast to discuss another poor display from West Ham, who lost 3-2 at home to Tottenham.

He gave his thoughts on the future of manager Manuel Pellegrini as well as the form of goalkeeper Roberto as the Hammers prepare to face Chelsea.

Jacob discussed Forest Green manager Mark Cooper's alleged comments towards interim O's head coach Ross Embleton and also talked about another bad display from Orient, who lost 4-2.

Dan then spoke about Dagenham & Redbridge's back-to-back defeats against AFC Fylde and Sutton United and where the Daggers go from here.

Jacob and Dan gave their views on manager Peter Taylor and why this Saturday's game against Chorley is so important.

The latest news in non-league football was also mentioned, including Glenn Tamplin's Romford.

You can listen to the full podcast in the link above.