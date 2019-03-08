The East London Football Podcast

West Ham United's Mark Noble greets team-mate Aaron Cresswell after the final whistle during the Premier League match at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

Jacob Ranson is joined by Dave Evans, Lindsay Jones and Dan Bennett to discuss the latest in east London football.

Dave Evans gave his thoughts on West Ham's 2-2 draw away at Bournemouth and Aaron Cresswell's welcome return to the team.

He also talked about the impact of VAR on the game and how the injury to goalkeeper Łukasz Fabiański is a cause for concern for Manuel Pellegrini.

Crystal Palace fan Lindsay Jones gave her thoughts on the club's start to the season and previewed this weekend's clash with the Hammers along with Dave.

Leyton Orient picked up a 3-3 draw with Port Vale and Dan Bennett discussed the game, as well as Ross Embleton's comments on his decision to step down as interim manager.

He also gave his thoughts on the trip to Northampton Town this weekend and the latest on Orient's search for a manager.

Dagenham & Redbridge continued their unbeaten run with a 0-0 draw against strugglers Chorley and Dan examined the performance and the decision to send off Luke Croll.

They host Barnet on Saturday before travelling to Notts County, with Dan also previewing a big week ahead for the Daggers.

Jacob Ranson rounded up the latest in non-league along with all this weekend's local fixtures.