Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 9

With live sport remaining on hold during the ongoing coronavirus shutdown, why not put your sporting general knowledge to the test?

The PA news agency has put together a quiz to probe your powers of recall.

1. Who is the All Blacks’ new captain?

2. Which country is due to host football’s 2024 European Championships?

3. Which club did Leicester sign Wilfred Ndidi from in 2016?

4. Who has scored the most Test centuries for South Africa?

5. Who hit the winning putt for the USA to seal a 1999 ‘Battle of Brookline’ Ryder Cup win over Europe?

6. Who is France’s leading rugby union tryscorer?

7. Which city will host the 2021 Champions League final?

8. Who is the last Frenchman to win tennis’ French Open?

9. Who did Joe Calzaghe beat to become WBO super-middleweight champion in October 1997?

10. Where will the 2022 World Athletics Championships be held?

11. Who has taken the most Test wickets for West Indies?

12. Which club did Chris Wilder lead to the League Two title before taking charge at Sheffield United in 2016?

13. Who has scored the most Ryder Cup points for Europe?

14. Who is New Zealand’s rugby league head coach?

15. Who is the head coach of Japan’s rugby union team?

16. Is Nathan Dyer a Premier League title winner?

17. In what year did Lewis Hamilton join Mercedes?

18. How many snooker World Championships has Ronnie O’Sullivan won?

19. What year did Joe Root make his England Test debut?

20. Who scored two goals for Palace to salvage a 3-3 draw against Liverpool at Selhurst Park in 2014?

21. In what year did only six cars start an F1 Grand Prix?

22. Who shares the record for most tries scored at Rugby World Cups?

23. Which country won the 2019 Davis Cup?

24. Who won Puerto Rico’s first ever Olympic gold medal at Rio 2016?

25. Which club did West Ham did sign Tomas Soucek on loan from?

Answers: 1. Sam Cane 2. Germany 3. Genk. 4. Hashim Amla. 5. Justin Leonard. 6. Serge Blanco. 7. St Petersburg. 8. Yannick Noah (1983). 9. Chris Eubank. 10. Eugene, Oregon, USA. 11. Courtney Walsh. 12. Northampton. 13. Sergio Garcia. 14. Michael Maguire. 15. Jamie Joseph. 16. Yes, with Leicester (2016). 17: 2013. 18. 5. 19. 2012 (against India). 20. Dwight Gayle. 21. 2005 US Grand Prix. 22. Jonah Lomu and Bryan Habana (both 15). 23. Spain. 24. Monica Puig (tennis women’s singles). 25. Slavia Prague.