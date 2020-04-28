Search

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, April 28

PUBLISHED: 11:44 28 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:44 28 April 2020

Sam Allardyce is unveiled as the new West Ham manager

Sam Allardyce is unveiled as the new West Ham manager

PA/Press Association Images

With sport shut down across the globe due to the coronavirus pandemic, why not test your sporting knowledge with another quiz?

Here are some of the latest posers from the Press Association this week. No cheating!

1. England World Cup-winning fly-half Jonny Wilkinson played for Toulon and which other rugby union club during his career?

2. Robbie Keane joined Tottenham in 2002 after a year with which club?

3. Tennis player Pete Sampras won how many grand slam singles titles?

4. Tiger Woods won the 2019 Masters at Augusta, but when did he capture his first green jacket?

5. The Johan Cruyff Arena is home to which Dutch football team?

6. Which two clubs have made a joint-record 20 FA Cup final appearances?

7. Which nationality is tennis player Milos Raonic?

8. Las Vegas has only one team in a major US sports league – which is it?

9. What animal features as the Derby County logo?

10. Which Asian city was set to have its first Formula One race in 2020?

11. How many years did Sam Allardyce serve as manager of West Ham?

12. How many players did he bring to the club during the 2012 summer transfer window? A- 7; B- 11; C- 13

13. In which year did Italy host its first FIFA World Cup?

14. Which male tennis player won the 2016 Laureus World Sports Award for sportsman of the year?

15. How many Laureus World Sports Awards has he won?

16. Usain Bolt won the gold medal in both the 100m and 200m sprint at the 2012 London Olympics. Who won the silver in both events?

17. Which country did he represent?

18. What is the nickname for Argentina’s national rugby team?

19. Which US state had the most NFL teams competing in the 2019 season?

20. Who is the current coach of the Los Angeles Lakers?

21. John Kear coaches which rugby league side?

22. Who won the 2001 World Snooker Championship?

23. In 2009, Louis Saha scored the fastest ever goal in an FA Cup final. How long did it take for him to open the scoring?

24. Archie MacLaren holds Lancashire’s record for most runs scored in an innings. Back in 1895, did he score 424 against: A) Sussex; B) Somerset; C) Surrey?

25. Which is the oldest first-class county club?

26. Who was Andrew Flintoff’s opponent when the ex-cricketer made his professional boxing debut in 2012?

27. Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge holds the course record in the London Marathon, but where did he set the marathon world record?

28. Who coached the Chicago Bulls to their six NBA titles between 1991 and 1998?

29. Which woman won the 2000 Wimbledon title?

30. How many Premier League games have Liverpool won this season?

Answers: 1. Newcastle Falcons; 2. Leeds; 3. 14; 4. 1997; 5. Ajax; 6. Arsenal and Manchester United; 7. Canadian; 8. NHL (Vegas Golden Knights); 9. Ram; 10. Hanoi; 11. Four (2011-2015); 12. B- 11; 13. 1934; 14. Novak Djokovic; 15. Six; 16. Yohan Blake; 17. Jamaica; 18. Pumas; 19. California; 20. Frank Vogel; 21 Bradford; 22. Ronnie O’Sullivan; 23. 25 seconds; 24. B) Somerset. 25. Sussex; 26. Richard Dawson; 27. Berlin; 28. Phil Jackson; 29 Venus Williams; 30. 27.

