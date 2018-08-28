Search

Team News: Leyton Orient vs Dagenham & Redbridge

PUBLISHED: 10:00 31 December 2018

Leyton Orient midfielder Craig Clay battles with Hartlepool United's Nicky Featherstone (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient midfielder Craig Clay battles with Hartlepool United's Nicky Featherstone (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

Justin Edinburgh waiting on the fitness of Craig Clay and Jobi McAnuff

Leyton Orient will check on the fitness of Craig Clay and Jobi McAnuff for the visit of Dagenham & Redbridge on New Year’s Day.

The pair missed the goalless draw away to Dover Athletic in the National League on Saturday in the club’s final game of 2018.

McAnuff has not featured for O’s in their last two matches after suffering a fractured toe in the 3-1 win over Chesterfield.

Boss Justin Edinburgh revealed he could play against Dagenham, however, and so may midfield maestro Clay.

Clay received a dead leg in the 2-1 loss at Peter Taylor’s side on Boxing Day and had to sit out the 0-0 draw with Dover last weekend.

Edinburgh revealed the ex-Motherwell ace could have a chance of featuring in the local clash with Daggers on Tuesday, though, and Orient have no other injury issues with Myles Judd and George Elokobi fit and raring to go if needed.

