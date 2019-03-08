Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Clapton seal victory in Fowell's last away match

PUBLISHED: 07:59 17 April 2019 | UPDATED: 07:59 17 April 2019

Clapton manager Jon Fowell during Ilford vs Clapton, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 22nd December 2018

Clapton manager Jon Fowell during Ilford vs Clapton, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 22nd December 2018

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex Senior League: Takeley 1 Clapton 2

Clapton picked up a 2-1 victory over Takeley in Jonny Fowell's last away fixture as manager.

Coby Miles gave Takeley an early lead but Andy Greenslade's leveller and Greg Potter's 89th minute winner gave the Tons a richly deserved three points at Station Road.

Fowell's men remain 12th in the Essex Senior League heading into a weekend off before playing their match of the 2018/19 campaign.

The Tons will host local rivals Sporting Bengal United at The Old Spotted Dog on the final day of the season on Saturday, April, 27.

They will then start their search for a new manager following the news that boss Fowell will step away from the club at the end of the season.

Takeley: Yates, Darvill, Humphreys, Barrett, Gill, Castle, Todd, Hawkes, Thorpe, Lynch, Miles.

Subs: Riley, Larhornde, Martin, Burrell, Das.

Clapton: Martin, Vigo, Abiola, Potts, Falasie, Greenslade, Reed, Kyrangu, Morris, McPherson, Palmer.

Subs: Lewis, Akile, Nanja.

Most Read

Video footage shows girl being attacked on Central line train near Stratford

British Transport Police officers have launched an appeal after reports of an attack on a Central Line train on Saturday. Picture: SUBMITTED

Jailed: Drill musician and his gang who kidnapped and tortured a 16-year-old boy

Isaac Donkoh. Picture: MPS

Detectives in witness appeal after shots fired in barber’s shop in Upton Park

Shots fired in Plaistow barber shop in Green Street on April 6, Picture: Google

Boy, 15, shot in the leg in drive-by shooting in Plaistow

The car fire in Chesterton Road. Picture: @kieranjwalsh

Eighteen from across Havering, Dagenham and Newham charged with theft from lorries

!8 people have been charged with lorry theft offences from across Havering, Dagenham and Newham.

Most Read

Video footage shows girl being attacked on Central line train near Stratford

British Transport Police officers have launched an appeal after reports of an attack on a Central Line train on Saturday. Picture: SUBMITTED

Jailed: Drill musician and his gang who kidnapped and tortured a 16-year-old boy

Isaac Donkoh. Picture: MPS

Detectives in witness appeal after shots fired in barber’s shop in Upton Park

Shots fired in Plaistow barber shop in Green Street on April 6, Picture: Google

Boy, 15, shot in the leg in drive-by shooting in Plaistow

The car fire in Chesterton Road. Picture: @kieranjwalsh

Eighteen from across Havering, Dagenham and Newham charged with theft from lorries

!8 people have been charged with lorry theft offences from across Havering, Dagenham and Newham.

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Westley admits Essex need to address lack of one-day silverware

Tom Westley in batting action for Essex (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Clapton seal victory in Fowell’s last away match

Clapton manager Jon Fowell during Ilford vs Clapton, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 22nd December 2018

Hundreds compete in annual Newham 5k to remember young runner

Runners in the Sarah Hammond fun run. Picture: Suzanne Quinlan

Edinburgh excited by progress of Orient youngsters out on loan

Kudus Oyengua of Haringey Borough attempts to get past Bishop's Stortford's on-loan Leyton Orient defender Shadrach Ogie (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

East London miss out on promotion after Holt defeat

Action from the play-off match between Holt and East London (pic Stuart Young)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists