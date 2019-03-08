Clapton seal victory in Fowell's last away match

Clapton manager Jon Fowell during Ilford vs Clapton, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 22nd December 2018 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex Senior League: Takeley 1 Clapton 2

Clapton picked up a 2-1 victory over Takeley in Jonny Fowell's last away fixture as manager.

Coby Miles gave Takeley an early lead but Andy Greenslade's leveller and Greg Potter's 89th minute winner gave the Tons a richly deserved three points at Station Road.

Fowell's men remain 12th in the Essex Senior League heading into a weekend off before playing their match of the 2018/19 campaign.

The Tons will host local rivals Sporting Bengal United at The Old Spotted Dog on the final day of the season on Saturday, April, 27.

They will then start their search for a new manager following the news that boss Fowell will step away from the club at the end of the season.

Takeley: Yates, Darvill, Humphreys, Barrett, Gill, Castle, Todd, Hawkes, Thorpe, Lynch, Miles.

Subs: Riley, Larhornde, Martin, Burrell, Das.

Clapton: Martin, Vigo, Abiola, Potts, Falasie, Greenslade, Reed, Kyrangu, Morris, McPherson, Palmer.

Subs: Lewis, Akile, Nanja.