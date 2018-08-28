Search

Peagram inspires Stansted win over Clapton

PUBLISHED: 08:26 14 January 2019

Essex Senior League: Stansted 4 Clapton 2

James Peagram ran riot to end Clapton’s chances of an upset as he guided Stansted to a 4-2 victory on the weekend.

The Airportmen stretched their lead to three points at the top of the Essex Senior League with their latest win at Hargrave Park.

Peagram netted from the spot in the 17th minute to give the hosts the lead, before another Peagram penalty two minutes later had them two goals to the good.

And a third penalty from the home striker completed his hat-trick and saw the Airportmen go into the break three goals ahead.

Giovanni Palmer pulled one back for the Tons after an hour before James Falaise netted a second for the visitors three minutes later, but Peagram netted his and Stansted’s fourth just almost immediately after to restore their two goal lead, and took them to all three points in the process.

