St Luke’s triumph in Langdon Academy football event

St Luke's Primary School's Year Five & Six girls' football team face the camera (pic: Langdon Academy Sport Partnership) Archant

The latest news from the Langdon Academy Sport Partnership

St Luke’s Primary School held their nerve to win the Langdon Academy Sport Partnership Year Five & Six Girls’ Football Competition on penalties in the final.

Nine primary schools from across Newham took part in the competition, including Godwin, Langdon, Lathom, Nelson, Sandringham, Shaftesbury, St Anthony’s, St Luke’s and St Joachim’s.

The initial group stage saw the teams split into one group of four and one group of five, with eight of the nine teams on show progressing to the quarter-finals.

In the last eight, Sandringham defeated Shaftesbury, Nelson knocked out St Anthony’s, St Luke’s edged out Langdon and St Joachim’s beat Lathom on penalties.

Sandringham then recorded a 2-0 win over Nelson in the semi-finals, while St Luke’s collected a 1-0 triumph against St Joachim’s.

Before the final took place, Lathom beat Nelson in a penalty shootout to finish third overall.

The final was also decided on penalties, with St Luke’s triumphing after their game against Sandringham finished goalless.