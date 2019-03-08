Search

St Bonaventure's youngster Krasniqui signs for Huddersfield Town

PUBLISHED: 16:00 24 April 2019

Ernaldo Krasniqui signing his deal at Huddersfield Town (Pic: St Bonaventure's)

Archant

St Bonaventure’s student Ernaldo Krasniqui has signed a deal with Huddersfield Town Football Club.

The 16-year-old was one of nine new Academy scholars welcomed into The Terriers over Easter as they prepare for the start of the 2019/20 season.

The year 11 student will officially begin with the other Terriers on July 1 after he has finished his GCSE exams.

Krasniqui and the other new signings were welcomed for their first official induction by academy manager, Leigh Bromby and his staff.

The six foot four inch centre-back is very shy and modest but says he is very pleased and thrilled to have signed for a club with such a proud history.

Headteacher, Mr Halliwell, said: “He is an excellent, caring student and comes from a lovely family and I know he has a strong work ethic and will put his heart and soul into the club.”

