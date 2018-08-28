St Bonaventure’s progress into Essex Cup semi-final
PUBLISHED: 17:00 31 January 2019
Archant
St Bonaventure’s year nine football team have progressed to the semi-final of the Essex Cup after a 3-2 win away to Epping St John’s School.
Goals from Zinnell Royes and Divin Mubama helped guide the Boleyn Road School into the next round of the cup competition after a nervy start.
They went 1-0 down early on, but Royes reversed the score line with two classy finishes, before Divin Mubama made it 3-1 after some great control in the box from a Mekhi Charles-Armstrong cross.
Epping then got another to reduce the score to 3-2.
Ainis Bucevicius, also had a notable performance, proving a hugely impactful substitution.
Simon Firth, PE teacher at St Bonaventure’s, said: “The boys demonstrated excellent character to come from behind in a challenging environment.
“It’s testament to the team ethos and spirit the boys have and I am very proud of the way they played.”