St Bonaventure’s under-15s had national final cancelled due to Covid restrictions

St Bonaventure’s under-15 football team (Pic: Di Halliwell) Archant

St Bonaventure’s under-15 football team have received their trophy after their national final against Cardinal Heenan School from Liverpool was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Strict lockdown restrictions meant the Merseyside team were not permitted to travel out of the city for the finals at Lilleshall National Sports Centre near Telford.

You may also want to watch:

The date was originally set for October 14 but then Liverpool went into Tier 3 and although St Bon’s were disappointed not to be able to play in the final, everyone at the school was incredibly proud of the boys for their hard work and achievements.

Coach Simon Firth said: “These boys made history to become the first St Bon’s football team to be crowned national champions.

“They had prepared really well and really wanted to face Cardinal Heenan. The St Bon’s team had won all six of their National Cup fixtures without conceding a goal.”

This week the team managed to gather on the school playground in Boleyn Road for a long-awaited team photo with their winners’ trophy.