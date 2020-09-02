FA Cup: Sporting Bengal progress as Clapton, Redbridge and Romford crash out

Sporting Bengal in FA Cup action against Clapton at the Terrence McMillan Stadium (Pic: Tim Edwards) Archant

Sporting Bengal United progress into the next round of the FA Cup as Clapton, Redbridge and Romford all crash out at the first hurdle.

Bengal were pegged back late on by a 90th minute Clapton equaliser to send the match to penalties where they triumphed 6-5 at the Terrence McMillan Stadium in their extra preliminary round tie.

Bengal drew first blood in the match as David Tarawali scored in the 37th minute to give them a lead heading into the half-time break.

The Tons soon levelled the score as former Redbridge man Conor Okus netted in the 53rd minute but it didn’t last long as Bengal restored their lead just four minutes later thanks to Carlos Hubner.

It is now a trip to Isthmian South Central outfit Harlow Town in the next round for Bengal on Saturday, September 12.

Neighbours Redbridge were knocked out the FA Cup after losing 2-0 to Harpenden Town.

Goals from Malik Rickman and Jake Anthony sealed the victory for the visitors and helped them progress in the preliminary round at the Oakside Stadium.

Isthmian North outfit Romford suffered a shock result as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Essex Senior League outfit Sawbridgeworth Town.

Sawbridgeworth looked far from the side that were rock bottom of the Essex Senior League with just two wins from 28 games when football was suspended in March, and they were in front after just four minutes from a free-kick.

Conor Clarke’s low drive would not have unduly bothered Romford keeper Matthew Cafer had it not taken a wicked deflection and crept just inside the post.

In the 61st minute, Alfie Potter’s corner was headed home powerfully by Gabriel Adelowo, but referee cut short Boro’s celebrations by controversially ruling that Sawbridgeworth keeper Bett had been fouled.

Boro were finally on level terms after 67 minutes as a long free-kick from goalkeeper Matt Cafer found Potter, and he set up Malaki Toussaint to score from six yards.

Ridwan Ajala then picked up a second yellow card to reduce Romford to 10-men for the dying stages.

The free-kick was lofted into the Romford penalty area and Keiron Amos’s far post header looped back across goal and into the opposite corner to seal the victory for the Robins.