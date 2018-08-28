Search

Non-league: Southend Manor 2 Clapton 0

PUBLISHED: 07:52 20 December 2018

Clapton manager Jon Fowell issues instructions (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Archant

Clapton conceded a goal in each half to slip to defeat against struggling Manor at Southchurch Park on Wednesday.

Kick-off was delayed by 20 minutes due to traffic on the A127, with Manor making the brighter start of the two sides.

Tons went close when Hadi Habboushi headed just over from Ryan Reed’s free-kick, but the home side took the lead when a defensive error saw a bad back pass was seized upon by debutant Luke Jackson and the 16-year-old made no mistake.

It was nearly 2-0 moments later as captain Kye Jude’s 25-yard shot was just kept out by Joe Phillips, who also saved a looping header from the resulting corner.

The visitors were lucky to avoid further damage as Mo Kargbo hit the crossbar with a 25-yard strike, then had penalty appeals waved away before Reed fired just over from range and Gio Palmer curled another attempt past the post.

Kargbo bent a shot around the upright at the other end and Reed saw Lewis Catling tip a shot onto the crossbar in the second half, before Manor doubled their lead as Phillips punched a corner clear to Kargbo, who returned it with interest.

Tons had a late chance to hit back, but Reed fired a low free kick wide before Jake Welch was well off target from the edge of the box.

Catling kept out another Reed attempt in the closing moments to preserve his clean sheet and send Jon Fowell’s men back to East London empty handed.

Clapton: Phillips, Embengo, Atim, Falaise, Shephard, Abiola, Habbousi, Carey, Ricketts-Williams, Reed, Palmer. Subs: Adebayo, Loblack, Duff, Lewis, Smith.

