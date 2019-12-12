Magnificent seven for JK Silvertown in cup win

JK Silvertown progressed to the next round of the West Essex Charity Cup with a 7-2 win over Oceana.

Despite missing their regular goalkeeper and several key players, Silvertown saw others take their chance to showcase their skills.

Chris Wright hit a hat-trick to take his tally for the season to 15 goals in nine games, while Bradley Drisdale added a brace.

Bradley Bowers and Billy Blatchford were also on target in a good win against a very good young Oceana side.

Silvertown now face current Senior Division champions Global this Sunday.

JK Silvertown: Jenkins, Coker, Noble, Hassan, Abouchakra, Bowers, Morgan, Taylor, Wright, Raju, Johnson. Subs: Blatchford, Drisdale, Ferriera.