Magnificent seven for JK Silvertown in cup win
PUBLISHED: 15:56 12 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:56 12 December 2019
JK Silvertown progressed to the next round of the West Essex Charity Cup with a 7-2 win over Oceana.
Despite missing their regular goalkeeper and several key players, Silvertown saw others take their chance to showcase their skills.
Chris Wright hit a hat-trick to take his tally for the season to 15 goals in nine games, while Bradley Drisdale added a brace.
Bradley Bowers and Billy Blatchford were also on target in a good win against a very good young Oceana side.
Silvertown now face current Senior Division champions Global this Sunday.
JK Silvertown: Jenkins, Coker, Noble, Hassan, Abouchakra, Bowers, Morgan, Taylor, Wright, Raju, Johnson. Subs: Blatchford, Drisdale, Ferriera.