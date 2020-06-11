Rice, Kane, Alli named in Barnes’ Best England XI

John Barnes has revealed his best England XI Archant

With the Euro 2020 Championships due to have been starting today, former England international John Barnes has picked his best XI.

And his selection includes West Ham youngster Declan Rice, as well as Tottenham duo Harry Kane and Dele Alli.

Gareth Southgate’s World Cup semi-finalists were due to meet Croatia – the side who ended their hopes of glory in Russia two years ago – in their first group game on June 14.

Although the coronavirus pandemic forced the tournament to be postponed until next summer, Barnes has named his side for the event to start a debate among fans.

Jordan Pickford (Everton)

In the last few years, Jordan has cemented his position as the number one England keeper. He’s a brilliant goalkeeper, a good shot stopper and someone who played a key role in England’s World Cup campaign in 2018.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Despite Kyle Walker being England’s main right-back over the last few years, going on how impressive Trent has played over the last 18 months, and how Walker has not played as well, it’s made my choice easier. His abilities going forward are so strong and he has shown some really impressive crossing and finishing in the last two seasons.

Joe Gomez (Liverpool)

Before the postponement of the Premier League, Joe Gomez had a very good season. Going on form and number of appearances over the last season 18 months, Joe has been one England’s standout defenders.

Harry Maguire (Manchester United)

Harry is the main centre-back for England. He would be one of the first names on the team sheet for me, and another player who played a pivotal role in England’s World Cup campaign two years ago.

Ben Chilwell (Leicester City)

Ben is a player who I consider to be the best left back in the country. A player who has been fantastic in recent years and has deservedly attracted interest from some of the biggest teams in the Premier League.

Jordan Henderson (Liverpool)

Henderson has proven to be an exceptional leader for Liverpool and England, he is a player who has won a lot of people over with the qualities he brings to the team. Many fans now begin to appreciate him for his ability and what he can offer.

Declan Rice (West Ham United)

The only out-and-out defensive midfielder that England have is Declan Rice. With the attacking ability of the players in front, England need that defensively-minded player to bring the balance to the team. Declan has had a brilliant 18 months for West Ham, and in my opinion deserves to be in this England team.

Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur)

With the pace and skill of the front three, you will need somebody who is going to have the quality to provide a solid end product and create chances, and that player is Dele Alli. As the number 10 behind Harry Kane on a weekly basis for Tottenham, Dele will provide plenty of opportunities for the front three.

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

A player who provides sheer excitement to fans when he gets on the ball, he absolutely frightens defenders with his pace and flair. Raheem is someone who is playing the best in his career right now and is an easy pick in this team.

Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

One of the first names on the team sheet, he’s England’s captain and the main man. Harry Kane is England’s talisman, and someone you can rely on to score goals. Even when the team might not be playing well, you know Harry can get you a goal.

Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Rashford is another player who worries defenders when he is on the ball, his pace and skill are frightening when he is in full flow. Marcus is also a brilliant finisher and, he can score some terrific goals.

