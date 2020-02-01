Essex Senior League: Redbridge 2 Clapton 7

Clapton produced a superb attacking display to run out convincing winners over 10-man Redbridge on Friday.

The home side made a poor start, conceding two early goals and seeing James Barlow given his marching orders.

And the Tons struck again before half-time, then added four more goals in the second half before Motormen claimed two late consolation goals.

Redbridge were looking for a third successive win after beating Sawbridgeworth and Enfield, while Clapton arrived at Oakside on the back of a 5-2 win at Sawbridgeworth.

And only six minutes had been played when Jaydon Charles put the visitors ahead, before Nana Boakye-Yiadom doubled their advantage on 11 minutes.

After Motormen were reduced to 10 men on 13 minutes, the visitors made it 3-0 with one minute left in the first half.

And home boss Micky Wetherall replaced Kurt Smith with the returning Charlie Portway during the interval, only to see the Tons net their fourth goal on 52 minutes.

Charles Opoku made way for Sam Baffour just before the hour mark, but Redbridge conceded three more times before Hassan Nalbant and Portway struck inside the final two minutes.

Defeat leaves Motormen in eighth place, while the improving Tons are 11th.

Saturday sees Tower Hamlets and Sporting Bengal go head-to-head in a Mile End Stadium derby.

Redbridge: Gislette, Edmunds, Henry, Burgess, Hall, Maskell, Opoku (Baffour 53), Okus (Bromfield 70), Nalbant, Smith (Portway 46), Barlow. Unused subs: Abiola, Tombides.

Clapton: Ahmed, Adams, Emovon, Sulollari, Dua, Mahmoud, Queni, Charles, Modeste, C Londono, Boakye-Yiadom. Subs: Kamara, Muhammed, Iheanyiogu, Brija.

*Goals from Jordan FIsher and Foday Jaiteh earned Ilford a 2-2 draw with high-flying Walthamstow at Cricklefield Stadium on Wednesday.

Foxes keeper Joe Taylor saved early from Lewis Francis, with Ben Crilley wide from teh corner.

Taylor tipped a volley from Callum Ibe wide before the hosts took the lead on 21 minutes when Dom Wynter-Stevens flicked on a cross and Fisher bundled home from close range.

Stow levelled on 33 minutes when Dwade James found Francis to slot into the bottom corner, with James firing over soon after.

Ilford's Alfie Walker had to be stretchered off, before Ibe poked wide for the visitors late in the first half.

And James sent the ball just beyond Francis at the far post, after a run by Ibe at the start of the second half, before Francis curled home a free-kick to put Stow 2-1 up.

Larry Akanbi was denied by James Bransgrove at the other end and the Stow keeper produced another fine stop to thwart the same player.

Vinny Murphy sent a free-kick straight at Taylor, while Bransgrove made another impressive save before Jaiteh saw his corner find the net at the far post on 75 minutes.

Stow substitute Emiel Aiken posed wide of the near post, while Ilford's Akanbi had an effort superbly blocked by Murphy as it ended all square.

